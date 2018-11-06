Grady Eifert set the blueprint for what Purdue wants from him in his role as the Boilermakers' 4.

He rebounded at a very high level and simply played hard, but he also made open shots, drove when the shot was taken away and made plays for others — that's probably gravy — and just played a valuable role offensively.

Eifert has played a limited role on past teams and played it well, but looks like he can step out in more ways than one and do some things he's not had to, or had a chance to, do.

Same, to a certain extent, for Matt Haarms, who Purdue did make efforts to get the ball inside to against Fairfield, with success on low volume.