PDF: Purdue-Indiana State stats

Purdue left no doubt on Saturday, beating Indiana State 56-0 to move to 1-1 on the young season

Aidan O'Connell played just the first half, throwing for 211 yards and four scores on 17-of-19 passing. He connected with Charlie Jones nine times for 133 yards and three scores in that first half alone.

Purdue generated a pair of turnovers, the first of which set up their first touchdown and the second of which was an interception by Cam Allen returned 65 yards for the Boilermakers' second pick-six in as many games.

Three thoughts from the Boilermaker win ...

• Jeff Brohm clearly prioritized much of what he lamented from the Penn State game. Granted, Indiana State is oranges to the Nittany Lions' apples, but Brohm got Tyrone Tracy involved, as promised, from the get-go, committed to the running game and ground out some offense, which the Boilermakers couldn't do in the fourth quarter last week.

Again, it's Indiana State and that context is obviously really important.

• Purdue's defense has been exceptionally opportunistic already this season and made some big timely plays. Twice against Indiana State, Purdue held inside its own 10; for the second game in a row, it scored a pick-six.

Like last year, this is a Boilermaker defense for which yards don't matter as much as outcomes, and the more turnovers, big plays and scoring-territory stands comes, that's all that matters.

Purdue did a much better job tackling, limiting penalties and generating turnovers.

But, again, Indiana State, so how much of this is relevant context, who knows?

• Charlie Jones is legitimately good. His productivity thus far — it took him less than 90 minutes of football to surpass his receiving yardage total from all of last season at Iowa — Is no aberration.

The wide receiver runs good routes, has a knack for getting open and an obvious connection with his quarterback, and Is a more physical player than most "burners" would be.

Purdue's really found something here. Jones is their best offensive weapon and that doesn't look likely to change at this point.