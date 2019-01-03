A team that's lived and died by the three, as they say, did no such thing on Thursday night against an Iowa team that's never been known as the '80s Pistons defensively, but is supposed to better now than it's been (though it does miss Luka Garza).

Matt Haarms has given Purdue more of a back-to-the-basket scoring threat since he's been coming off the bench, and Trevion Williams has given Purdue a bit of punch on the interior, as well, at times.

But Purdue really emphasized against Iowa initiating offense through Nojel Eastern in the post, and got some positive results from it.

But the biggest piece of Purdue's offensive balance was clearly Carsen Edwards, who "carved them up" off the dribble, as Matt Haarms put it. He made great decisions and turned OK shots — and OK shots for him are often, well, OK — for point-blank ones at the basket.