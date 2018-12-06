Ticker
The 3-2-1: Purdue's win over Maryland

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
Some quick analysis from Purdue's 62-60 win over No. 23 Maryland.

AARON WHEELER'S BREAKOUT GAME

Purdue didn't win the game solely because of Aaron Wheeler, but it sure as hell wouldn't have won without him.

This was his night, seemingly his breakout moment. Obviously we'll see what comes from it now, but on this night, the redshirt freshman was probably the game's singular difference-maker, sucker-punching Maryland with 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting, but it's not just about the totals, but the timing.

