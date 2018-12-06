Needing a win badly, Purdue squeezes past Maryland
PDF: Purdue-Maryland statistics
Purdue won the close game it hadn't been able to to this point, beating No. 23 Maryland Thursday night 62-60.
Nojel Eastern blocked Anthony Cowan's potential game-winning three at the buzzer to seal the win.
Behind 20 points from Carsen Edwards and a breakout game from Aaron Wheeler, the Boilermakers snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 1-1 in the Big Ten.
After Maryland led by as many as eight in the first half, Purdue trailed 34-30 at the break, thanks to Aaron Wheeler's three-pointer with three seconds left after the Boilermakers forced a shot-clock violation on defense.
More to come ...
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.