{{ timeAgo('2018-12-06 20:07:52 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Needing a win badly, Purdue squeezes past Maryland

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

PDF: Purdue-Maryland statistics

Purdue won the close game it hadn't been able to to this point, beating No. 23 Maryland Thursday night 62-60.

Nojel Eastern blocked Anthony Cowan's potential game-winning three at the buzzer to seal the win.

Behind 20 points from Carsen Edwards and a breakout game from Aaron Wheeler, the Boilermakers snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 1-1 in the Big Ten.

After Maryland led by as many as eight in the first half, Purdue trailed 34-30 at the break, thanks to Aaron Wheeler's three-pointer with three seconds left after the Boilermakers forced a shot-clock violation on defense.

More to come ...

