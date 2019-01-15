Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-15 23:07:28 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The 3-2-1: Purdue's win over Rutgers

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff
Hpusgicdydf9c4y5usja
USA Today Sports

Analysis from Purdue's 89-54 win over Rutgers Tuesday night in Mackey Arena.

BALL SECURITY

One of the most encouraging trends for Purdue lately: It's not turning the ball over very much.

Tuesday was Purdue's fourth straight with fewer than 10 turnovers and sixth straight of 10 or fewer.

For a team that turned the ball over 10 or more times in eight of the first nine games this season — in many cases against lesser competition — that's very significant and further evidence it would seem of this Boilermaker team coming together nicely at this stage of the season.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}