One of the most encouraging trends for Purdue lately: It's not turning the ball over very much.

Tuesday was Purdue's fourth straight with fewer than 10 turnovers and sixth straight of 10 or fewer.

For a team that turned the ball over 10 or more times in eight of the first nine games this season — in many cases against lesser competition — that's very significant and further evidence it would seem of this Boilermaker team coming together nicely at this stage of the season.