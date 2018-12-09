For all this game likely meant for Carsen Edwards, and for him to play the way he played, it likely adds some sting to the outcome for Purdue.

Edwards was brilliant, in his homecoming game.

This wasn't a guy getting 40 empty points on volume or lax game conditions.

His 40 came on 58-percent overall shooting and at the cost of just one turnover. His scoring was timely in a close game, and really mattered.

This was every bit the showing from Illinois last season, the only difference being the outcome.

He needed help, however.