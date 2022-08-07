The 3-2-1: WR Broc Thompson ready to go? That and more
Wideout Broc Thompson's status, an improved o-line and a deep, deep, deep defensive line and more. It's time for ... The 3-2-1.
THREE THINGS LEARNED
1 - Broc Thompson should practice on Monday.
The wideout has not dressed for the last three practices after seeing limited action in the first practice of 2022 last Tuesday.
Thompson had surgery to have rods inserted in each shin in the offseason after playing in pain in 2021. He's a proven veteran and likely No. 1 wideout. The staff just wants to get Thompson to game day healthy and ready.
As for switching from No. 29 to No. 13, Thompson has worn 13 his entire life. In fact, younger brother Cade who battled cancer is now back playing football, and the duo agreed to both wear No. 13.
In 2020, Cade--a senior wideout at Ben Davis--was diagnosed with high-grade osteosarcoma, an aggressive bone tumor, in his left leg. Cade Thompson's return to the field is inspiring and miraculous.
2 - Purdue is in good shape at cornerback.
Yes, it's a bit worrisome that three key players have yet to be fully cleared for practice as they come off surgery: Cory Trice (knee); Jamari Brown (hip); Tee Denson (sports hernia).
It sounds like Trice and Brown are close to being cleared for full activity; it's all about being cautious. Each has already played a lot. The goal: Get them a couple weeks of camp practice before the opener Sept. 1 vs. Penn State. That should be doable.
As for Denson, he's the furthest away from playing. The Kansas State transfer isn't even doing individual work.
Reese Taylor and Bryce Hampton have gotten plenty of reps with Trice, Brown and Denson not up to speed. Taylor has looked very good and is a starting-caliber option. Hampton is valuable for his experience and ability also to play safety.
3 - The first week of drills was mostly uneventful, which is a good thing.
Remember, last year, Purdue lost projected starting linebacker Semisi Fakasiieiki to a season-ending injury the first week of camp.
TWO QUESTIONS
1 - Could this be Jeff Brohm's best offensive line?
The unit has looked good early on in camp, with the No. 1 front being left tackle Eric Miller, left guard Spencer Holstege, center Gus Hartwig, right guard Marcus Mbow and right tackle Cam Craig. Aside from Mbow, a redshirt freshman, this is a veteran unit. And Mbow is one of the most physical and athletic blockers on the roster.
The front has looked good pass blocking and it's showing some punch in the run game. The opener vs. Penn State will provide a litmus test to the sturdiness of this front. Can't wait.
2 - How deep is the defensive line?
Obscenely deep. By my count, Purdue has 20 defensive linemen. The breakdown: 11 tackles and nine ends. And I think d-line coach Mark Hagen would be comfortable playing about 15 of them.
As staffers have said, this could be a unit that goes a legit three-deep without much drop off from the first- to the third-team. That should prove to be very valuable in the second half of games ... especially vs. some of those physical Big Ten West clubs like Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota.
ONE PREDICTION: Charlie Jones is gonna be a star.
Yes, it's a small sample size. But the Iowa transfer has looked as good as advertised in camp thus far. He's a lean, quick athlete. You can see Jones' explosiveness and shiftiness on returns. He's a natural with instincts. And, he's fearless.
As a receiver, Jones has earned plaudits for his route-running. He's in and out of breaks quickly, often leaving defenders in his wake.
