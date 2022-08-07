The 3-2-1: WR Broc Thompson ready to go? That and more

Wideout Broc Thompson's status, an improved o-line and a deep, deep, deep defensive line and more. It's time for ... The 3-2-1.

1 - Broc Thompson should practice on Monday.

The wideout has not dressed for the last three practices after seeing limited action in the first practice of 2022 last Tuesday.

Thompson had surgery to have rods inserted in each shin in the offseason after playing in pain in 2021. He's a proven veteran and likely No. 1 wideout. The staff just wants to get Thompson to game day healthy and ready.

As for switching from No. 29 to No. 13, Thompson has worn 13 his entire life. In fact, younger brother Cade who battled cancer is now back playing football, and the duo agreed to both wear No. 13.



In 2020, Cade--a senior wideout at Ben Davis--was diagnosed with high-grade osteosarcoma, an aggressive bone tumor, in his left leg. Cade Thompson's return to the field is inspiring and miraculous.



2 - Purdue is in good shape at cornerback.

Yes, it's a bit worrisome that three key players have yet to be fully cleared for practice as they come off surgery: Cory Trice (knee); Jamari Brown (hip); Tee Denson (sports hernia).

It sounds like Trice and Brown are close to being cleared for full activity; it's all about being cautious. Each has already played a lot. The goal: Get them a couple weeks of camp practice before the opener Sept. 1 vs. Penn State. That should be doable.

As for Denson, he's the furthest away from playing. The Kansas State transfer isn't even doing individual work.

Reese Taylor and Bryce Hampton have gotten plenty of reps with Trice, Brown and Denson not up to speed. Taylor has looked very good and is a starting-caliber option. Hampton is valuable for his experience and ability also to play safety.

3 - The first week of drills was mostly uneventful, which is a good thing.



Remember, last year, Purdue lost projected starting linebacker Semisi Fakasiieiki to a season-ending injury the first week of camp.