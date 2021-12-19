The 411: #3 Purdue vs. Incarnate Word

THE GAME

Purdue returns home after playing its last three games outside West Lafayette, hosting Incarnate Word. The Boilermakers are coming off one of their better performances of the season in Saturday's rout of Butler at the Crossroads Classic.

THE PARTICULARS

Date: Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 Time: 7 p.m. ET TV: BTN Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 WAZY locally)

NUMBERS AND SUCH Team AP Coaches NET KenPom KenPom - Win% Purdue 3 4 4 3 99.98% Incarnate Word – – 347 353 .02%

ABOUT #3 PURDUE (10-1, 1-1 B1G)

Schedule | Roster | Stats • Purdue's finished its stretch of five consecutive high-major games and now returns home with a chance to finish unbeaten in non-conference play, with games against Incarnate Word and Nicholls State prior to the resumption of Big Ten games. • The Boilermakers are again No. 1 nationally in offensive efficiency, per KenPom. (Incarnate Word is last in defensive efficiency.) • Coming off a 6-for-6 game against Butler, Jaden Ivey is now shooting 46.2 percent from three-point range, nearly double his percentage from all of last season. That would be good for the individual Big Ten lead, but since Ivey doesn't average 2.5 or more made threes per game — an NCAA standard — he doesn't qualify for the conference leaderboard.

PURDUE LINEUPS

Incarnate Word coach Carson Cunningham (AP)

ABOUT INCARNATE WORD (2-9)

Schedule | Roster | Stats • Incarnate Word is coached by former Purdue player Carson Cunningham, who last coached in Mackey Arena when he was with Carroll College, which visited West Lafayette for an exhibition game a few years ago. • Former Boilermaker Ryne Smith was an assistant coach for the Cardinals but left earlier this season to become former Purdue assistant coach Greg Gary's director of basketball operations at Mercer. • Incarnate Word was supposed to play at Purdue last season, but there was a pandemic. Perhaps you heard. • The Cardinals are the worst defensive team in college basketball this season, ranking 357th nationally in defensive efficiency and effective field goal percentage defense, according to KenPom. They are 336th nationally in offensive efficiency.



INCARNATE WORD LINEUPS

STARTERS G - 3 Drew Lutz (6-1, 175, Jr.) 13.2 PPG • 4.1 AST G - 1 RJ Glasper (6-0, 180, Sr.) 13.3 PPG 34.6% 3-PT F - 11 Johnny Hughes (6-8, 210, Sr.) 13.2 PPG • 7.6 RPG G - 5 Brandon Swaby (6-3, 195, Jr.) 2.9 PPG • 3.7 RPG C - 24 Benjamin Griscti (6-11, 220, Fr.) 10.2 PPG • 2.8 RPG • 1.5 AST

IN-GAME AND POST-GAME COVERAGE

THREE KEYS FOR PURDUE BE PROFESSIONAL TAKE GOOD SHOTS TAKE CARE OF THE BALL Purdue took a step forward defensively against Butler. Treating every game the same way they treated that one would do the Boilermakers some good. Even if the opponent doesn't stack up. Build habits. Exact same thing. Purdue did a good job here against Butler and now ought to concentrate on building habits, starting with these two games against overmatched opponents to finish non-conference play. Exact same thing. Purdue did a good job here against Butler and now ought to concentrate on building habits, starting with these two games against overmatched opponents to finish non-conference play.

PREDICTION: PURDUE 97, INCARNATE WORD 55