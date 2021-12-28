The 411: #3 Purdue vs. Nicholls

THE GAME

Third-ranked Purdue returns from the holiday break to conclude non-conference play against Nicholls in Mackey Arena. This game tips off at 5 p.m. As of Tuesday, there were no concerns over the game being played, as COVID postponements and cancelations have wrought havoc on college basketball and college football's bowl season lately.

THE PARTICULARS

Date: Thursday, Dec. 29, 2021 Time: 5 p.m. ET TV: BTN Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 WAZY locally)

NUMBERS AND SUCH Team AP Coaches NET KenPom KenPom - Win% Purdue 3 3 6 3 99% Nicholls – – 164 222 1%

ABOUT #3 PURDUE (11-1, 1-1 B1G)

Schedule | Roster | Stats • With a win, Purdue would finish unbeaten in non-conference play for the first time since 2009, and for the fourth time ever. • Heading back into conference play, the Boilermakers' offensive résumé is outstanding. Purdue enters the non-conference finale ranked first by KenPom in offensive efficiency, third in effective field goal percentage, sixth in three-point percentage and fourth in offensive rebounding percentage.

PURDUE LINEUPS

Nicholls' Ty Gordon (AP)

ABOUT NICHOLLS (8-5)

Schedule | Roster | Stats • Nicholls — formerly Nicholls State — is a Southland Conference member, same as the Boilermakers' last opponent, Incarnate Word. The Colonels are 8-5 against a schedule that's included Baylor, TCU, Wisconsin and Oregon State, the highlight of those games being a surprisingly competitive 71-68 loss in Madison that came down to the final 30 seconds. • Guard Ty Gordon is the Colonels' star, coming off three straight Southland Player-of-the-Week awards. He's averaging better than 20 points per game, shooting just under 40 percent from three-point range (on astronomical volume) and is coming off a 26-point game at Oregon State in which he made six three-pointers. He scored 26 at both Oregon State and Wisconsin and 20 against Baylor. His worst game of the season: A 1-of-15, three-point showing vs. Utah Valley. His numbers have come mostly against the best teams he's faced. Gordon's attempted 10 or more threes eight straight games now. • Per KenPom, the average Nicholls possession spans 15.4 seconds, the 14th-quickest nationally. • Nicholls shoots just 60 percent as a team at the foul line. • Fun Fact: Nicholls has both an Emmanuel Little and Emmanuel Littles on its roster, though the latter goes by "Manny." Reminiscent of last season when Purdue played Minnesota and Trevion Williams went head to head with Tre Williams.

NICHOLLS LINEUPS

STARTERS F - 22 Manny Littles (6-7, 215, Sr.) 6.9PPG • 6.5 RPG • 55.2% FG C - 35 Ryghe Lyons (6-11, 280, Sr.) 4.4 PPG • 3.2 RPG • 1.8 BLK G - 0 Ty Gordon (6-1, 200, Sr.) 20.4 PPG • 3.7 RPG • 3.1 AST • 48.8% FG • 39.8% 3-PT G - 5 Pierre Spencer (6-3, 175, So.) 7.2 PPG • 5.5 RPG g - 11 Latrell Jones (6-5, 180, Sr.) 9.1 PPG • 33.3% 3-PT

IN-GAME AND POST-GAME COVERAGE

THREE KEYS FOR PURDUE BE SHARP DEFENSIVE PROGRESS KEEP IT SIMPLE Purdue made no effort whatsoever to blow Incarnate Word out last time out, but even if it had, the Boilermakers weren't all that sharp. With Big Ten playing looming, the time to turn it on is now. The Boilermakers did their best job defensively prior to the break, in terms of playing together, communicating, etc. They ought to make every effort to continue that momentum now. Purdue doesn't need to get cute here, as it did at times vs. Incarnate Word. Hammer the ball inside, take care of the ball, be solid on defense and things will take care of themselves.

PREDICTION: PURDUE 88, NICHOLLS 67