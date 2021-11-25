The 411: #3 Purdue vs. Omaha

THE GAME

THE PARTICULARS

Date: Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 Time: 2 p.m. ET TV: B1G+ Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 WAZY locally)

NUMBERS AND SUCH Team AP Coaches NET KenPom KenPom - Win% Purdue 3 4 — 3 99.8% Omaha — — — 326 0.2%

ABOUT #3 PURDUE (5-0)

Schedule | Roster | Stats • Purdue's coming off a breakout showing in Connecticut where it won the Hall of Fame Tip-Off with wins over then-No. 18 North Carolina and then No. 5 Villanova. • After UCLA got beat by Gonzaga earlier in the week, Purdue could be poised to move up to No. 1 nationally should the Zags lose to Duke on Friday.

ABOUT NEBRASKA-OMAHA (1-4)

Schedule | Roster | Stats • Omaha's playing its fifth of five straight buy games in the span of 13 days, starting at Ball State, then to Kansas State, then to Montana, then to Texas Tech and now to Purdue. It started with a four-point loss at Muncie, but last time out Omaha lost by 56 at Texas Tech.

IN-GAME AND POST-GAME COVERAGE

Stay dialed in to GoldandBlack.com during the game for our pre-game First Thoughts analysis. During the game, follow along with our game thread and follow @brianneubert on Twitter for additional insight. Following the game, we'll have post-game press conference video, game coverage, analysis, our Wrap Video and Final Thoughts, plus a Gold and Black Radio podcast within a few hours of the end of the game. Stay tuned.

THREE KEYS FOR PURDUE FOCUS DOMINATE INSIDE DEFENSIVE ENERGY Omaha won't challenge Purdue on the scoreboard, but it might challenge the Boilermakers' attention span, as they're coming off enormous wins, now playing an anonymous opponent at home on a holiday weekend afternoon. Needless to say, Zach Edey and Trevion Williams should have their way with Omaha. In a game Purdue could win any number of different ways, the paint and glass might be the most straight-forward. This goes along with the first point, but Purdue did get off to a couple slow starts in its home games thus far. None mattered one bit when all was said and done, but In a game In which Purdue will compete with itself more than anything, why start slow?

PREDICTION: PURDUE 99, OMAHA 60