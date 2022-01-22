The 411: #4 Purdue vs. Northwestern

After back-to-back taxing road games, No. 4 Purdue returns home to host Northwestern, who already has road wins at Maryland and Michigan State this Big Ten season.

• Boilermaker star Jaden Ivey is questionable due to the hip flexor he sustained in practice prior to the Indiana game.

• Purdue's coming off a 68-65 loss at Indiana, an outcome that can directly attributed to the Boilermakers' 15 turnovers and the momentum they provided the Hoosiers in an already energized environment.

STARTERS

C — 15 Zach Edey (7-4, 295, So.)

15.4 PPG • 71.2% FG • 7.6 REB • 1.3 BLK

Edey's getting the ball early and often, per usual, against Northwestern, as Purdue will look to set its usual tone from the outset. The issue for Edey has been his struggles at the foul line. He's shooting 50 percent in Big Ten games and coming off a 2-of-7 game at Indiana that kept him off the floor at the end of the game.

F — 0 Mason Gillis (6-6, 230, So.)

7.6 PPG • 3.7 REB • 59.6% FG • 55.9% 3-PT • 95.2% FT

Gillis has been outstanding for Purdue in the roles he embraces. This deep into the season, he's shooting 56 percent from three-point range with no signs of slowing down, and that's not necessarily even where his greatest value lies. In this game, Gillis leads the game's most important defensive matchup against Pete Nance.

G — 55 Sasha Stefanovic (6-5, 205, Sr.)

11.6 PPG • 40% 3-PT • 3.6 AST

Stefanovic's shots didn't go down at Indiana the way they did at Illinois. He might take on even more importance from a scoring perspective if Jaden Ivey doesn't play, or is limited.

G —11 Isaiah Thompson (6-1, 160, Jr.)

5.6 PPG • 41% 3-PT

Thompson showed signs of breaking out of his shooting rut at Indiana, going 2-of-5 from three and chipping in eight points. IU's point guards went off, which was a team-wide defensive issue of which the guards were part.

G — 25 Ethan Morton (6-6, 215, So.)

2.5 PPG • 2.2 AST • 40% 3-PT

If Jaden Ivey doesn't play — or does play but doesn't start after not practicing for two days — Matt Painter would have options on who to start. Morton might make some sense from a defensive matchups perspective, but no one who came off the bench at IU played well, so this may not be the ideal time to have to promote someone.

(We're just guessing on Morton.)

ROTATION

G —23 Jaden Ivey (6-4, 195, So.) (?)

16.7 PPG • 48.5% FG • 42.4% 3-PT • 5.0 REB • 2.9 AST • 1.2 STL

The Boilermakers' leading scorer and most influential ball-handler suffered a hip flexor last week that didn't stop him from carrying Purdue after halftime at Indiana, but has caused him a great deal of discomfort. Will he play? Don't know.

C — 50 Trevion Williams (6-10, 255, Sr.)

12.7 PPG • 57.1% FG • 8.3 REB • 3.0 AST

Williams, uncharacteristically, is really struggling from the floor the past two games, 6-of-18 at Illinois and just 1-of-4 at Indiana with a slew of first-half turnovers. Must be just a random mid-season slump, but Purdue obviously needs more.

G — 2 Eric Hunter (6-4, 175, Sr.)

3.5 PPG • 1.6 AST

If there's a Jaden Ivey void, Hunter could play alongside Thompson more. He actually might be the most likely choice to start, in fact.

G — 5 Brandon Newman (6-5, 200, So.)

6.3 PPG • 34.7% 3-PT • 85% FT

Again, if Jaden Ivey is out, that means more opportunities for Newman, likely coming off the bench. The sophomore's still in that situation where he needs to have that game that really gets him going.

F — 3 Caleb Furst (6-10, 230, Fr.)

5.2 PPG • 4.5 RPG • 55.2% FG • 37.5% 3-PT

Furst will get normal minutes against Northwestern, at which time he'll have to take on some of the load guarding Pete Nance.

Freshmen Trey Kaufman-Renn and Brian Waddell will redshirt this season. Waddell will miss most of the season after tearing his ACL and Kaufman-Renn is now sidelined up to six weeks after undergoing foot surgery.