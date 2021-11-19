The 411: #6 Purdue vs. #18 North Carolina

Sixth-ranked Purdue opens play at the loaded Hall of Fame Tip-Off at the Mohegan Sun with blueblood and 18th-ranked North Carolina.

STARTERS

C — 15 Zach Edey (7-4, 295, So.)

18.7 PPG • 76.9% FG • 10.3 REB • 19.0 MIN

Now comes a chance for Edey to show just how far he's come as a sophomore. It's not outside the realm of possibility he emerges this season as one of the top big men in all of college basketball and this event marks his first opportunity to do so.

F — 3 Caleb Furst (6-10, 230, Fr.)

9.3 PPG • 58.8% FG • 9.3 RPG

Furst has been rock-solid for Purdue through three college games and seems to fit right in playing alongside the Boilermakers' other big men. His defensive transition will remain a process, though, and the higher level of athleticism and skill Purdue faces in Connecticut could accelerate that learning curve.

G —23 Jaden Ivey (6-4, 195, So.)

15.3 PPG • 6.3 REB • 3.3 AST

Purdue's got a chance to be an elite offensive team, and the most important part of it might be its wunderkind sophomore guard's decision-making, particularly pushing the ball up the floor offensively. Such things are always a fine line with really high-end scoring guards. He's done pretty well thus far, but his Importance will be amplified in higher-leverage games.

G — 55 Sasha Stefanovic (6-5, 205, Sr.)

13.7 PPG • 57.9% 3-PT

Purdue's opponents have a lot of defensive bases to cover, but they won't be naive to Stefanovic's body of work as a shooter. Defenses have always treated him like a priority as the Boilermakers utilize him as a central part of their dozens of sets and that probably won't change.

G —11 Isaiah Thompson (6-1, 160, Jr.)

6.3 PPG • 46.2% 3-PT • 0 TO

Thompson's proving to be a fine complement to Ivey in Purdue's backcourt, a shotmaker who has yet to turn the ball over. He's not really playing a ball-dominant role but there's extreme value in those two things in this offense as long as he's holding up his end defending the ball, which he is.

ROTATION

C — 50 Trevion Williams (6-10, 255, Sr.)

11.7 PPG • 66.7% FG • 9.3 REB • 3.0 AST

Williams is playing well and carrying himself admirably in his unique circumstance as a returning All-American who's now coming off the bench. He's saying all the right things — and seems to mean them — and doing all the right things on game nights. He will be tested defensively more so than any point this young season by the bigs and penetration components of these higher-end opponents.

G — 5 Brandon Newman (6-5, 200, So.)

12.3 PPG • 47.6% 3-PT

Newman's gone off from deep a few times through three games. When that threat materializes off the bench, Purdue's really going to be difficult to slow down on offense. Against these high-caliber teams, though, the Boilermakers need his best effort both physically and mentally on defense.

G — 25 Ethan Morton (6-6, 215, So.)

3.3 PPG • 2.7 REB • 2.0 AST • 2.3 STL

Morton's days of playing the 4 may be numbered as Mason Gillis returns on Sunday, but he will still play multiple positions for Purdue and give them a good passer and decision-maker, as well as a heady, overachieving defender, as he's been so far.

G — 2 Eric Hunter (6-4, 175, Sr.)

2.7 PPG • 2.7 AST

Also coming off the bench to start his senior season, Hunter played well vs. Wright State and figures to be needed In a more prominent role against North Carolina and star guard Caleb Love.

NOTE: Forward Mason Gillis is suspended for the first four regular season games. He'll return Sunday vs. either Villanova or Tennessee.

Freshmen Trey Kaufman-Renn and Brian Waddell will redshirt this season. Waddell will miss most of the season after tearing his ACL.