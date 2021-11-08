The 411: #7 Purdue's exhibition vs. Bellarmine

THE GAME

No. 7 Purdue opens its 2021-2022 season at home, vs. the Knights of Bellarmine, one of the most unique offensive teams in the country.

THE PARTICULARS

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2020 Time: 7 p.m. ET TV: BTN+ (subscription) NO THE GAME IS NOT ON TV Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 WAZY locally)

NUMBERS AND SUCH Team AP Coaches NET KenPom KenPom - Win% Purdue 7 7 — 5 97% Bellarmine — — — 174 3%

ABOUT THIS GAME

• Again, Bellarmine runs one of the most uncommon offenses, you'll see, one that relies on bare-minimum halfcourt dribbling and virtually no ball screens. A Purdue defense that needs to improve at containing the dribble will instead see an offense that'll move quickly, pass constantly and cut continuously, a methodical attack that'll test the Boilermakers' discipline and attention span as it probes for breakdowns. (Watch the video below for more on Bellarmine's "press on offense" attack.) • Purdue's coming off an 86-64 exhibition win Thursday night vs. the University of Indianapolis. • Though there was some post-game angst over some of Purdue's defensive uneven-ness vs. U-Indy, a couple of real offensive positives came in Purdue making 12-of-27 threes and turning the ball over just six times. Five players scored in double-figures as 10 played 16 or more minutes. • Purdue will stick with the same starting lineup it the used in its two preseason competitions for its opener, with Isaiah Thompson at point and Zach Edey at center, along with freshman forward Caleb Furst and returnee guards Jaden Ivey and Sasha Stefanovic. Painter did sub in Trevion Williams for Edey and Ethan Morton for Ivey to start the second half vs. Indy, but said the starting five will remain the same as last game. • Bellarmine — located in Louisville — has eight players on its roster from Indiana, most of them from Southern Indiana.

ABOUT PURDUE

PURDUE LINEUPS

STARTERS C — 15 Zach Edey (7-4, 295, So.) After a big summer, the sophomore opens the season as the starter at a position where Purdue has two All-Big Ten-level players. Edey's poised for a breakout season. F — 3 Caleb Furst (6-10, 230, Fr.) The debuting forward takes over at the 4 to start the season and gives Purdue a bigger look in its frontcourt. He was an elite rebounder in high school, but has also really shot the three well in the preseason and impressed coaches with his perimeter defense. G —23 Jaden Ivey (6-4, 195, So.) The Preseason All-Big Ten guard should be the Boilermakers' leading scorer this season and maybe one of the top guards in college basketball. G — 55 Sasha Stefanovic (6-5, 205, Sr.) The senior is Purdue's best shooter and an integral part of what the Boilermakers do offensively. G — 2 Eric Hunter (6-4, 175, Sr.) Hunter should be Purdue's defensive tone-setter, among other things. ROTATION C — 50 Trevion Williams (6-10, 255, Sr.) How many teams have a returning All-American coming off the bench? Williams is just that, one of the best big men in the country. By all accounts, he had a very good off-season. Edey had an unbelievable off-season. G —11 Isaiah Thompson (6-1, 160, Jr.) Purdue's No. 2 point guard, Thompson is a 40-plus-percent-type three-point shooter and well regarded by his coaches from a defensive perspective. G — 5 Brandon Newman (6-5, 200, So.) After starting most of the season last year, Newman finished the year coming off the bench, which was a difficult adjustment, but one he feels he's made now as he starts his sophomore season. He has the potential to be an elite shooter and a fine defender. F — 4 Trey Kaufman-Renn (6-9, 225, Fr.) The freshman brings a multi-faceted skill set to Purdue's frontcourt and scoring punch that might find him a prominent role on this crowded roster. G — 25 Ethan Morton (6-6, 215, So.) The versatile ball-handler can play three positions, and has played well this fall after a rough freshman season. NOTE: Forward Mason Gillis is suspended for the first two regular season games. Freshman Brian Waddell will redshirt this season.

ABOUT BELLARMINE

Schedule | Roster | Stats (N/A) • In just its second season In Division I last season, Bellarmine won 14 games and finished second in the Atlantic Sun during the regular season, and won a game over Army in the CBI. The Knights won 10 in a row at one point during the conference season. • The Knights haven't played since a 90-87 exhibition win over Tiffin on Oct. 28. Stats • Bellarmine's offense will be a challenge for Purdue, but last season the Knights were one of the most vulnerable teams defensively in college basketball, finishing 293rd nationally in defensive efficiency, per KenPom.com, and 335th in effective field goal percentage allowed. Opponents shot just under 39 percent from three-point range against Bellarmine last season. Only South Alabama allowed a higher percentage of the scoring against via the three than Bellarmine (42.2 percent). • Bellarmine played at one of the slowest tempos in college basketball last season.

BELLARMINE LINEUPS

IN-GAME AND POST-GAME COVERAGE

Stay dialed In to GoldandBlack.com during the game for our pre-game First Thoughts analysis. During the game, follow along with our game thread and follow @brianneubert on Twitter for additional Insight. Following the game, we'll have post-game press conference video, game coverage, analysis, our Wrap Video and Final Thoughts, plus a Gold and Black Radio podcast within a few hours of the end of the game. Stay tuned.

THREE KEYS FOR PURDUE DEFENSIVE DISCIPLINE POST POSITION REBOUNDING This goes without saying, as Bellarmine's offense dares defenses to get antsy and take chances. Purdue's got to make things difficult on the Knights but also keep solid while Bellarmine wings it around. This will be a good test of Purdue's poise, maturity, etc. Purdue's going inside early, often and then some more and getting Zach Edey established right away will be the priority. He'll want to finish around the rim better to start the game than he did last time out. Purdue has the pieces In place to really twist the knife In this regard against lower-level opponents who aren't as big or athletic. This may be especially true on the offensive glass. Good chance here for them to set a tone.

PREDICTION: PURDUE 90, BELLARMINE 67