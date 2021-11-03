The 411: #7 Purdue's exhibition vs. U-Indy

Returning to a sold-out Mackey Arena, Purdue hosts the University of Indianapolis for its one and only exhibition game of the 2021-2022 season.

TV: BTN+ (subscription) NO THE GAME IS NOT ON TV

• Purdue opens one of the most anticipated seasons in recent memory, the Boilermakers being the co-favorite in the Big Ten this season according to the media's preseason poll. Purdue's ranked seventh nationally in both major polls, with virtually its whole team back from an 18-win shortened COVID season a year ago.

• The game is sold out, and though this environment may not be that of a Big Ten game, there are only four players on Purdue's team who've played in a full Mackey Arena — upperclassman Trevion Williams, Eric Hunter, Sasha Stefanovic and Isaiah Thompson.

• Purdue's coming off a one-point overtime loss in a private scrimmage at Providence.

"We're not very good on defense," Matt Painter said of his impressions of the scrimmage.

Purdue will want to see progress there on Thursday night, insofar as it can considering the level of competition.

• One of Painter's first challenges this season will be to figure out rotations and the right allotment of minutes for a team that he says "has more than five starters." Painter's repeatedly talked about how he has never had a team with this many capable options, and how "sacrifice" on players' part will be inevitable. At Providence, Purdue played 10 players 15 or more minutes, and that's with returnee Mason Gillis sidelined by suspension.

• Debuting for Purdue: Freshmen Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn and new assistant coaches Terry Johnson and Paul Lusk (kinda).

Johnson oversees Purdue's offense and will be heavily involved in play-calling, that being one of the Boilermakers' operational changes this season after Micah Shrewsberry departed after last season. Lusk — a former Purdue assistant coach and long-time Painter confidante — oversees the defense.