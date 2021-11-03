The 411: #7 Purdue's exhibition vs. U-Indy
THE GAME
Returning to a sold-out Mackey Arena, Purdue hosts the University of Indianapolis for its one and only exhibition game of the 2021-2022 season.
THE PARTICULARS
Date: Thursday, Nov. 4, 2020
Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: BTN+ (subscription) NO THE GAME IS NOT ON TV
Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 WAZY locally)
|Team
|AP
|Coaches
|NET
|KenPom
|KenPom - Win%
|
Purdue
|
7
|
7
|
—
|
6
|
—
|
U-Indy
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
FIVE THINGS ABOUT THIS GAME
• Purdue opens one of the most anticipated seasons in recent memory, the Boilermakers being the co-favorite in the Big Ten this season according to the media's preseason poll. Purdue's ranked seventh nationally in both major polls, with virtually its whole team back from an 18-win shortened COVID season a year ago.
• The game is sold out, and though this environment may not be that of a Big Ten game, there are only four players on Purdue's team who've played in a full Mackey Arena — upperclassman Trevion Williams, Eric Hunter, Sasha Stefanovic and Isaiah Thompson.
• Purdue's coming off a one-point overtime loss in a private scrimmage at Providence.
"We're not very good on defense," Matt Painter said of his impressions of the scrimmage.
Purdue will want to see progress there on Thursday night, insofar as it can considering the level of competition.
• One of Painter's first challenges this season will be to figure out rotations and the right allotment of minutes for a team that he says "has more than five starters." Painter's repeatedly talked about how he has never had a team with this many capable options, and how "sacrifice" on players' part will be inevitable. At Providence, Purdue played 10 players 15 or more minutes, and that's with returnee Mason Gillis sidelined by suspension.
• Debuting for Purdue: Freshmen Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn and new assistant coaches Terry Johnson and Paul Lusk (kinda).
Johnson oversees Purdue's offense and will be heavily involved in play-calling, that being one of the Boilermakers' operational changes this season after Micah Shrewsberry departed after last season. Lusk — a former Purdue assistant coach and long-time Painter confidante — oversees the defense.
ABOUT PURDUE
PURDUE LINEUPS
STARTERS
C — 15 Zach Edey (7-4, 295, So.)
After a big summer, the sophomore opens the season as the starter at a position where Purdue has two All-Big Ten-level players. Edey's poised for a breakout season.
F — 3 Caleb Furst (6-10, 230, Fr.)
The debuting forward takes over at the 4 to start the season and gives Purdue a bigger look in its frontcourt. He was an elite rebounder in high school, but has also really shot the three well in the preseason and impressed coaches with his perimeter defense.
G —23 Jaden Ivey (6-4, 195, So.)
The Preseason All-Big Ten guard should be the Boilermakers' leading scorer this season and maybe one of the top guards in college basketball.
G — 55 Sasha Stefanovic (6-5, 205, Sr.)
The senior is Purdue's best shooter and an integral part of what the Boilermakers do offensively.
G — 2 Eric Hunter (6-4, 175, Sr.)
Hunter should be Purdue's defensive tone-setter, among other things.
ROTATION
C — 50 Trevion Williams (6-10, 255, Sr.)
How many teams have a returning All-American coming off the bench? Williams is just that, one of the best big men in the country. By all accounts, he had a very good off-season. Edey had an unbelievable off-season.
G —11 Isaiah Thompson (6-1, 160, Jr.)
Purdue's No. 2 point guard, Thompson is a 40-plus-percent-type three-point shooter and well regarded by his coaches from a defensive perspective.
G — 5 Brandon Newman (6-5, 200, So.)
After starting most of the season last year, Newman finished the year coming off the bench, which was a difficult adjustment, but one he feels he's made now as he starts his sophomore season. He has the potential to be an elite shooter and a fine defender.
F — 4 Trey Kaufman-Renn (6-9, 225, Fr.)
The freshman brings a multi-faceted skill set to Purdue's frontcourt and scoring punch that might find him a prominent role on this crowded roster.
G — 25 Ethan Morton (6-6, 215, So.)
The versatile ball-handler can play three positions, and has played well this fall after a rough freshman season.
NOTE: Forward Mason Gillis is suspended for the first two regular season games. Freshman Brian Waddell will redshirt this season.
ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS
Schedule | Roster | Stats (N/A)
• The Greyhounds played an exhibition game at Ohio State Monday night, falling 82-46. Stats
U-INDY LINEUPS
STARTERS
F - 22 Cory Miller (6-4, 205, Sr.)
C- 1 Kendrick Tchoua (6-7, 235, So.)
G - 3 Jesse Bingham (6-6, 200, R-Fr.)
F- 23 Jakobie Robinson (6-7, 220, So.)
G - 10 Dee Montgomery (6-0, 185, Sr.)
IN-GAME AND POST-GAME COVERAGE
Stay dialed In to GoldandBlack.com during the game for our pre-game First Thoughts analysis. During the game, follow along with our game thread and follow @brianneubert on Twitter for additional Insight.
Following the game, we'll have post-game press conference video, game coverage, analysis, our Wrap Video and Final Thoughts, plus a Gold and Black Radio podcast within a few hours of the end of the game.
Stay tuned.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.