The 411: #7 Purdue vs. Nebraska

After its Tuesday trip to Michigan was postponed, Purdue had an impromptu week off. It now returns to the floor to host Big Ten-winless Nebraska, making the trip to West Lafayette that never happened last season.



Date: Friday, Jan. 13, 2022 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET TV: FS1 Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 WAZY locally)

NUMBERS AND SUCH Team AP Coaches NET KenPom KenPom - Win% Purdue 7 5 8 5 98% Nebraska — — 217 159 2%

ABOUT #7 PURDUE (13-2, 2-2 B1G)

Schedule | Roster | Stats • After a disappointing home loss to Wisconsin, Purdue responded with a nice win at Penn State a day before the Michigan game was put on hold. • The Boilermakers remain No. 1 nationally (KenPom) in offensive efficiency and effective field goal percentage, third in three-point percentage and eighth in offensive rebounding percentage. Nebraska has been especially vulnerable against opponents who can shoot threes and hit the offensive boards. • Purdue will have a quick turnaround before Monday's afternoon game at Big Ten co-leader Illinois.

STARTERS C — 15 Zach Edey (7-4, 295, So.) 14.9 PPG • 71% FG • 7.4 REB • 1.3 BLK Couple games back against Wisconsin, Edey lamented not playing tough enough to open the game. Here's another opportunity to do just that. Nebraska big man Derrick Walker is going to play really hard and throw his body around. He will be a test for both Edey and Trevion Williams. F — 0 Mason Gillis (6-6, 230, So.) 7.5 PPG • 3.1 REB • 60% FG • 56% 3-PT • 100% FT Gillis is playing really well right now, highly efficient offensively while still being that energy jolt he's always been. Purdue might not have won at Penn State without his shot-making from the perimeter, not to mention his continued perfect foul shooting. G —23 Jaden Ivey (6-4, 195, So.) 16.2 PPG • 50% FG • 43.8% 3-PT • 5.1 REB • 3.0 AST • 1.2 STL Ivey did a good job defensively at Penn State on top of his usual offensive contributions. Something to build off. G — 55 Sasha Stefanovic (6-5, 205, Sr.) 11.3 PPG • 41.9% 3-PT • 4.0 AST Despite Penn State clearly making Stefanovic a priority defensively, he scored 13 points in 39 minutes while also doing a good job limiting forward Seth Lundy's looks from three-point range. G —11 Isaiah Thompson (6-1, 160, Jr.) 5.9 PPG • 47.4% FG • 47.8% 3-PT Thompson's been in a modest shooting rut — rut is relative when someone's a 50-percent shooter — but made one of the biggest shots of the game at Penn State. ROTATION C — 50 Trevion Williams (6-10, 255, Sr.) 13.5 PPG • 60.9% FG • 8.8 REB • 3.0 AST Williams again came up big in key moments at Penn State. He and Edey are both going to want to be the physical tone-setters against high-energy Nebraska big man Derrick Walker. G — 25 Ethan Morton (6-6, 215, So.) 3.0 PPG • 2.4 AST • 46.2% 3-PT Morton's played well and filled a number of different roles for the Boilermakers this season, and if he should wind up on 6-foot-7 Bryce McGowens, he has experience with such matchups now. G — 2 Eric Hunter (6-4, 175, Sr.) 2.9 PPG • 1.8 AST Hunter's defense could be especially valuable against Alonzo Verge. G — 5 Brandon Newman (6-5, 200, So.) 6.5 PPG • 33.3% 3-PT • 85% FT Newman didn't play at Penn State, as Painter stuck with Sasha Stefanovic and Jaden Ivey for even bigger minutes than normal. He'll get his chance again, most likely against the Cornhuskers. F — 3 Caleb Furst (6-10, 230, Fr.) 5.4 PPG • 5.0 RPG • 53.8% FG The freshman continues working his way back into shape after his bout with COVID-19, but gave Purdue needed and valuable minutes at center at Penn State after both Edey and Williams encountered foul problems. Purdue would prefer to not be in that position again, but he's a nice luxury should that happen. Freshmen Trey Kaufman-Renn and Brian Waddell will redshirt this season. Waddell will miss most of the season after tearing his ACL and Kaufman-Renn is now sidelined up to six weeks after undergoing foot surgery.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (6-11, 0-6 B1G)

Schedule | Roster | Stats • Through a half dozen Big Ten games, the Cornhuskers are allowing a league-worst 85 points per game and opponents are shooting just under 50 percent from the floor. • Nebraska will play as fast as they can offensively, at a tempo that ranks 20th nationally right now, per KenPom. Their average possession spans just 10.2 seconds, which is top-10 nationally for brevity. • The Cornhuskers shoot just 29 percent from three. • Nebraska will use its athleticism and length to pressure ball-handlers. It averages a Big Ten-leading 7.2 steals through six conference games. Here's what's funny, though: It's big men Derrick Walker and Eduardo Andre who are the Cornhuskers' steals leaders In Big Ten play.

STARTERS F - 13 Derrick Walker (6-9, 239, Jr.) 10.2 PPG • 6.3 RPG • 73.5% FG • 1.2 BLK The high-energy and physical big man has quietly been one of the Big Ten's most productive post players since league play resumed. He's averaging 14.3 points and six rebounds the past four games and shoots almost 75 percent for the season. Trevion Williams and Zach Edey will be tested by his motor around the basket. F - 11 Lat Mayen (6-9, 217, Jr.) 4.8 PPG • 3.7 RPG • 24.5% 3-PT Mayen's not shooting a good percentage, but has proven before that he can stretch the floor from the 4. G - 5 Bryce McGowens (6-7, 179, Fr.) 15.9 PPG • 5.5 RPG One of the Big Ten's top freshmen, McGowens has probably had to shoulder more of the offensive load than might be ideal for his age level, but he's has handled the role well, averaging almost 17 points per game the last four games. G - 1 Alonzo Verge (6-3, 164, Sr.) 14.2 PPG • 5.1 RPG • 5.8 AST • 32.2% 3-PT The Arizona State transfer is explosive and dynamic off the dribble and will test Purdue's ability to contain the bounce, but he's not been a great three-point shooter and averages almost four turnovers per game. G - 30 Keisei Tominaga (6-2, 178, So.) 7.9 PPG • 34.8% 3-PT A solid perimeter shooter, the sophomore's working at a 35-percent clip from three. KEY RESERVES G - 0 C.J. Wilcher (6-5, 221, Fr.) 8.0 PPG • 2.5 RPG • 37.5% 3-PT Wilcher is 8-of-15 from three-point range since Big Ten play resumed. He's been good against the best competition, including a 17-point game against Auburn last month. G - 10 Kobe Webster (6-0, 176, Sr.) 6.5 PPG • 35.7% 3-PT The Indy native is a 38-percent career three-point shooter dating back to his days at Western Illinois. C - 35 Eduardo Andre (6-11, 236, Fr.) 3.5 PPG • 3.4 RPG • 54.5% FG The freshman is Nebraska's backup post. G - 2 Trey McGowens (6-4, 196, Jr.) 6.3 PPG • 5.0 RPG The older McGowens has missed the past two months — 14 games — with a foot injury, but was just cleared to return this week. If he plays, he won't play much.

THREE KEYS FOR PURDUE DRIBBLE DEFENSE PHYSICALITY INSIDE CONTROL PACE Nebraska does have backcourt athletes and playmakers off the bounce. Purdue's focus on protecting the paint and staying out of help will be tested by Alonzo Verge, Bryce McGowens, etc., as will its cohesion. Watch out for touch fouls. Husker big man Derrick Walker is kind of a Xavier Tillman Lite. He's going to play really hard and be really physical and if Zach Edey and Trevion Williams don't come close to matching his energy, he may get the best of them often. There's no reason Purdue can't still win a track meet with Nebraska, but its preference would be to play to its interior strength, keep out of transition D and control the ball. Translation: Good offense.

PREDICTION: PURDUE 88, NEBRASKA 68