In Indianapolis, Purdue went 3 of 25 from three. On the heels of their 7 of 29 three-point shooting performance at Nebraska, the entire team appears to be on a slump.



Purdue got exactly 1 point from their bench against Davidson. That point came on 1 of 2 made free throws from Brandon Newman. Every bench player had a negative +/-.



Davidson out shot Purdue from the field, 40.7% to 34.4%.



Purdue bench went a combined 0-13 from the floor.



What I'm trying to say is Purdue had no business winning in the Indy Classic or on the road at Nebraska last week.



But they have Zach Edey, and it's time to recognize that's the biggest problem in college basketball. He's good enough to carry Purdue on their worst days.