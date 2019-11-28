All week long leading into the 1986 Old Oaken Bucket game, Leon Burtnett told his players there was a big surprise coming.

“We had no idea what it was,” said Tony Visco, a junior linebacker for the Boilermakers that season.

Purdue was 2-8 and going nowhere, about to finish a listless campaign under Burtnett, who was in his fifth season as coach. In fact, Burtnett was a lame duck coach. He had been told the week before that he wouldn’t be returning as Purdue coach. This was it. This Old Oaken Bucket game would be his last hurrah.

And it would be a memorable one.

Before Burtnett cleaned out his office, he had more more big moment to deliver. But first: The “big surprise:" Gold jerseys.

“We warmed up wearing black jerseys,” said Visco. “When we came back after warming up, there were gold jerseys waiting for us. It was very exciting.”

Radical uniform changes from week to week may be the norm today in college football. But back in the 1980s, it was highly uncommon. But the new tops were just the beginning of the unexpected fun on this late November day in West Lafayette. There was even more excitement to come. One "big moment": Burtnett planned to use Rod Woodson as a Swiss Army knife in his final game as a Boilermaker. And he delivered a performance that still resonates in Ross-Ade Stadium.



“He was a special player,” said Visco.

And Woodson—who went on to a Pro Football Hall of Fame career—delivered a special day the likes of which still haven't been duplicated in Ross-Ade Stadium. And he did so with the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket serving as the backdrop.

Indiana arrived in Ross-Ade Stadium as a program on the rise under Bill Mallory, who was in his third season as Hoosiers’ coach. Indiana was 6-4 and ticketed to play Florida State in the All-American Bowl in Birmingham, Ala.

Story continues below photo

