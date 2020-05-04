MORE: Gene Keady vs. Michael Jordan? It never happened but came close | Jerry Sichting felt Michael Jordan's wrath

Michael Jordan was in the house. And Robbie Hummel could feel his presence.

It was during the 2007-08 season, Hummel’s freshman year at Purdue. And the Boilermakers were playing in Illinois’ Assembly Hall. No. 23—the guy who defied gravity on posters pinned to the walls in bedrooms—was on hand to watch son Jeffrey play for the Fighting Illini.

“It was intense,” said Hummel. “Knowing he was in the arena watching was a bit intimidating.”

Like scores of people across the nation, Hummel has been enraptured with ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary, a 10-part series that chronicles the Chicago Bulls’ 1997-98 season—Jordan’s last with the franchise that culminated with a sixth NBA championship in eight seasons. Hummel feels a deep connection to the 1990s Bulls, having grown up in Valparaiso, Ind., a 50-mile drive east from Chicago. And when Jordan was in his hey-day, Hummel was a kid--and if full Jordan-worship mode. Hummel couldn’t get enough of MJ and the Bulls. He wanted to be like Mike.

One day, they would meet. More on that later.



“I'm a die-hard ‘90s Bulls fan,” said the 31-year-old Hummel. “I’ve read 'The Jordan Rules' and all of Phil Jackson's books. I had every championship video growing up. I love what they're doing (in the documentary). I like the backstory, but the stuff that I really like is the behind-the-scenes practice stuff.”

As a kid, little Robbie Hummel would watch every game from his living room in Valparaiso. His father would start a fire in the fireplace, set up Robbie’s Little Tikes hoop and turn on the Bulls game with Jim Durham and Red Kerr. With his heroes flashing across the TV screen, Hummel would do his best imitations ... Scottie, Dennis, Horace, Kerr and—of course—Michael. Hummel even got to see Jordan play in person.

“Three times at the United Center,” said Hummel, who works as an analyst for ESPN and BTN while also forging a successful career in 3-on-3 international basketball. “I feel fortunate. I always give my dad a hard time because his buddies had season tickets and he was working at Chicago at the Board Trade. I was like, 'Dad, you had the greatest player ever. Why didn’t we have season tickets?' ”

Hummel never cultivated a relationship with Jordan--how many mere mortals do?--but he got to know Jeffrey Jordan over the years through playing in Nike All-American games. Jeffrey was a 6-1 guard who played at Illinois from 2007-10 before finishing his career at Central Florida. And it was that connection to Jeffery--the oldest of MJ's two sons--that led Hummel to experiencing one of the biggest moments of his life: Meeting Air Jordan himself.

It was back in May 2013. Hummel was playing in Spain but was back in the States. And he was on a trip to Las Vegas.

“My dad played tennis at Illinois in the 1970s,” said Hummel. “One of his teammates became a financial manager for a bunch of professional athletes. He told me if I ever wanted to go out to Vegas, he had a guy out there who could set me up at a hotel called the Aria. So, I took him up on it.

"He called me back a few weeks before the trip and told me he ran Michael Jordan's golf tournament in Las Vegas and wanted to know if I would be interested in playing with him. I wasn’t gonna pass that up since I was going to be out there at the time. Michael is my favorite player of all-time. I know he's into gambling and I know he's a competition freak. This could be very bad for my wallet. But I didn’t care.”

But soon thereafter, the golf outing with Jordan was nixed. Nonetheless, Hummel still went to Vegas with his buddies. And that’s when they thought they spotted Jordan sitting at a bar in the Aria. But was it REALLY MJ?



“Me and my friends looped back and peered in the bar,” said Hummel. “We were like little kids, staring into this bar. And I see what he's wearing. He’s wearing all Jordan stuff. And I hear him talking.”

It was MJ.

“I was like: ‘Dude, that is Michael Jordan.’ That is nuts. So, we huddle up and I'm like: ‘Do I talk to him?’ "



