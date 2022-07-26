The Definitive Prospectus: Purdue's 2022-23 season

Coming off a memorable, but ultimately unfulfilling, season, the Boilermakers now retool considerably following the departures of star Jaden Ivey and a strong senior class.

This will be a very different Purdue team that takes the floor in 2022-23 but one with an enduring identity: Zach Edey, now a junior and now free from the platoon at center he's been part of during his first two seasons, will be the Boilermakers' pillar. Purdue's played through the post more than just about anyone in recent years and this season that may be truer than ever.

Meanwhile, Purdue must regain other aspects of its traditional identity that have slipped of late: Defensive attentiveness, for one thing.

And, just as importantly (though the two elements are connected), taking care of the basketball. Purdue underachieving last season — Matt Painter's word, not ours — was directly attributable to a self-destructive tendency toward turnovers.

Without Ivey — a top-five NBA draft pick in June — and years-long stalwarts Trevion Williams, Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter, and with more than a half dozen debuting players (counting transfer David Jenkins Jr.), Purdue will be viewed as something of an unknown, though Edey's presence virtually alone will put it on preseason top-25 radar.

But in the Transfer Era, who knows what to truly expect from anyone anymore?

Below, a comprehensive analytical look at the '21-22 Boilermakers, now that the roster is complete. Not healthy, but complete.