The Definitive Prospectus: Purdue's 2022-23 season
Coming off a memorable, but ultimately unfulfilling, season, the Boilermakers now retool considerably following the departures of star Jaden Ivey and a strong senior class.
This will be a very different Purdue team that takes the floor in 2022-23 but one with an enduring identity: Zach Edey, now a junior and now free from the platoon at center he's been part of during his first two seasons, will be the Boilermakers' pillar. Purdue's played through the post more than just about anyone in recent years and this season that may be truer than ever.
Meanwhile, Purdue must regain other aspects of its traditional identity that have slipped of late: Defensive attentiveness, for one thing.
And, just as importantly (though the two elements are connected), taking care of the basketball. Purdue underachieving last season — Matt Painter's word, not ours — was directly attributable to a self-destructive tendency toward turnovers.
Without Ivey — a top-five NBA draft pick in June — and years-long stalwarts Trevion Williams, Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter, and with more than a half dozen debuting players (counting transfer David Jenkins Jr.), Purdue will be viewed as something of an unknown, though Edey's presence virtually alone will put it on preseason top-25 radar.
But in the Transfer Era, who knows what to truly expect from anyone anymore?
Below, a comprehensive analytical look at the '21-22 Boilermakers, now that the roster is complete. Not healthy, but complete.
OFFENSIVELY
Purdue's focal point is clear.
Zach Edey would be a worthwhile bet to lead college basketball in usage percentage. He'll be the Boilermakers' first option offensively, and probably its second and maybe its third. Purdue will be built to get him the ball and provide him space.
With such opportunity obviously comes tremendous responsibility, putting an absolute premium on the upperclassman's efficiency, his passing and decision-making, his foul shooting (where he took a step back last season) and his ability to keep his turnover numbers reasonable relative to usage. Edey's conditioning will face its ultimate test this season.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news