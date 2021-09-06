 The envelope, please | weekly awards | Dienhart
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-06 08:42:34 -0500') }} football Edit

The envelope, please: Week 1 awards

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
It was good to wake up as UCLA coach Chip Kelly on Sunday.
It was good to wake up as UCLA coach Chip Kelly on Sunday. (AP)

Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: Notre Dame 41, Florida State 38 OT

Never play this again: Rutgers 61, Temple 14

What? Iowa 34, Indiana 6

Huh? Holy Cross 38, UConn 28

Are you kidding me? Texas-San Antonio 37, Illinois 30

Oh. My. God: Montana 13, Washington 7

Told you so: Nevada 22, Cal 17

COACHES

Wish I was him: Chip Kelly, UCLA

Glad I'm not him: Ed Orgeron, LSU

Lucky guy: Mike Leach, Mississippi State

Poor guy: Nick Rolovich, Washington State

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: James Franklin, Penn State

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Mack Brown, North Carolina

Desperately seeking … anything: Clark Lea, Vanderbilt

TEAMS

Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Texas A&M

Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Colorado State

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Rice

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Virginia Tech

Dang, they're good: Alabama

Dang, they're bad: Georgia Tech

Did the season start? Wisconsin

Can the season never end? Kansas

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}