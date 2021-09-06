The envelope, please: Week 1 awards

It was good to wake up as UCLA coach Chip Kelly on Sunday. (AP)

Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: Notre Dame 41, Florida State 38 OT

Never play this again: Rutgers 61, Temple 14 What? Iowa 34, Indiana 6 Huh? Holy Cross 38, UConn 28 Are you kidding me? Texas-San Antonio 37, Illinois 30 Oh. My. God: Montana 13, Washington 7 Told you so: Nevada 22, Cal 17

COACHES

Wish I was him: Chip Kelly, UCLA

Glad I'm not him: Ed Orgeron, LSU

Lucky guy: Mike Leach, Mississippi State

Poor guy: Nick Rolovich, Washington State

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: James Franklin, Penn State

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Mack Brown, North Carolina

Desperately seeking … anything: Clark Lea, Vanderbilt



TEAMS