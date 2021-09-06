The envelope, please: Week 1 awards
Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …
GAMES
Play this again: Notre Dame 41, Florida State 38 OT
Never play this again: Rutgers 61, Temple 14
What? Iowa 34, Indiana 6
Huh? Holy Cross 38, UConn 28
Are you kidding me? Texas-San Antonio 37, Illinois 30
Oh. My. God: Montana 13, Washington 7
Told you so: Nevada 22, Cal 17
COACHES
Wish I was him: Chip Kelly, UCLA
Glad I'm not him: Ed Orgeron, LSU
Lucky guy: Mike Leach, Mississippi State
Poor guy: Nick Rolovich, Washington State
Desperately seeking a P.R. man: James Franklin, Penn State
Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Mack Brown, North Carolina
Desperately seeking … anything: Clark Lea, Vanderbilt
TEAMS
Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Texas A&M
Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Colorado State
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Rice
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Virginia Tech
Dang, they're good: Alabama
Dang, they're bad: Georgia Tech
Did the season start? Wisconsin
Can the season never end? Kansas
