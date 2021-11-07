The envelope, please: Week 10 awards

Today wasn't a good day to wake up and be Steve Sarkisian. (USA Today)

Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: Colorado 37, Oregon State 34 OT

Never play this again: No. 21 Wisconsin 52, Rutgers 3

What? TCU 30, No. 12 Baylor 28

Huh? Tennessee 45, No. 18 Kentucky 42

Are you kidding me? Illinois 14, No. 20 Minnesota 6

Oh. My. God: Purdue 40, No. 5 Michigan State 20 Told you so: North Carolina 58, No. 9 Wake Forest 55



COACHES

Wish I was him: Jeff Brohm, Purdue

Glad I'm not him: Steve Sarkisian, Texas

Lucky guy: Sam Pittman, Arkansas

Poor guy: Mike Leach, Mississippi State

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Dave Doeren, N.C. State

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: P.J. Fleck, Minnesota

Desperately seeking … anything: Dan Mullen, Florida



TEAMS