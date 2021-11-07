The envelope, please: Week 10 awards
Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …
GAMES
Play this again: Colorado 37, Oregon State 34 OT
Never play this again: No. 21 Wisconsin 52, Rutgers 3
What? TCU 30, No. 12 Baylor 28
Huh? Tennessee 45, No. 18 Kentucky 42
Are you kidding me? Illinois 14, No. 20 Minnesota 6
Oh. My. God: Purdue 40, No. 5 Michigan State 20
Told you so: North Carolina 58, No. 9 Wake Forest 55
COACHES
Wish I was him: Jeff Brohm, Purdue
Glad I'm not him: Steve Sarkisian, Texas
Lucky guy: Sam Pittman, Arkansas
Poor guy: Mike Leach, Mississippi State
Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Dave Doeren, N.C. State
Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: P.J. Fleck, Minnesota
Desperately seeking … anything: Dan Mullen, Florida
TEAMS
Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Michigan
Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Fresno State
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Missouri
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Illinois
Dang, they're good: Texas-San Antonio
Dang, they're bad: Cal
Did the season start? Nebraska
Can the season never end? Georgia
