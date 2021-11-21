 The envelope, please | weekly awards | Dienhart
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-21 06:55:11 -0600') }} football Edit

The envelope, please: Week 12 awards

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
All hail the mighty Ohio State Buckeyes!
All hail the mighty Ohio State Buckeyes! (USA Today)

Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: Air Force 41, Nevada 39 3 OT

Never play this again: No. 1 Georgia 56, Charleston Southern 7

What? No. 23 Utah 38, No. 3 Oregon 7

Huh? South Carolina 21, Auburn 17

Are you kidding me? UCLA 62, USC 33

Oh. My. God: No. 4 Ohio State 56, No. 7 Michigan State 7

Told you so: Oregon State 24, Arizona State 10

COACHES

Wish I was him: Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State

Glad I'm not him: Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech

Lucky guy: Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri

Poor guy: Jeff Hafley, Boston College

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Dave Aranda, Baylor

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Mario Cristobal, Oregon

Desperately seeking … anything: Dan Mullen, Florida

TEAMS

Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Michigan

Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Oregon

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Syracuse

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Nebraska

Dang, they're good: Ohio State

Dang, they're bad: Texas

Did the season start? Washington

Can the season never end? Cincinnati

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}