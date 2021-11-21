The envelope, please: Week 12 awards

All hail the mighty Ohio State Buckeyes! (USA Today)

Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: Air Force 41, Nevada 39 3 OT

Never play this again: No. 1 Georgia 56, Charleston Southern 7

What? No. 23 Utah 38, No. 3 Oregon 7

Huh? South Carolina 21, Auburn 17

Are you kidding me? UCLA 62, USC 33

Oh. My. God: No. 4 Ohio State 56, No. 7 Michigan State 7

Told you so: Oregon State 24, Arizona State 10



COACHES

Wish I was him: Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State

Glad I'm not him: Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech

Lucky guy: Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri

Poor guy: Jeff Hafley, Boston College

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Dave Aranda, Baylor

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Mario Cristobal, Oregon

Desperately seeking … anything: Dan Mullen, Florida



TEAMS