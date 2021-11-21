The envelope, please: Week 12 awards
Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …
GAMES
Play this again: Air Force 41, Nevada 39 3 OT
Never play this again: No. 1 Georgia 56, Charleston Southern 7
What? No. 23 Utah 38, No. 3 Oregon 7
Huh? South Carolina 21, Auburn 17
Are you kidding me? UCLA 62, USC 33
Oh. My. God: No. 4 Ohio State 56, No. 7 Michigan State 7
Told you so: Oregon State 24, Arizona State 10
COACHES
Wish I was him: Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State
Glad I'm not him: Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech
Lucky guy: Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri
Poor guy: Jeff Hafley, Boston College
Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Dave Aranda, Baylor
Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Mario Cristobal, Oregon
Desperately seeking … anything: Dan Mullen, Florida
TEAMS
Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Michigan
Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Oregon
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Syracuse
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Nebraska
Dang, they're good: Ohio State
Dang, they're bad: Texas
Did the season start? Washington
Can the season never end? Cincinnati
