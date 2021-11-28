The envelope, please: Week 13 awards
Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …
GAMES
Play this again: No. 3 Alabama 24, Auburn 22 4 OT
Never play this again: No. 6 Notre Dame 45, Stanford 14
What? No. 5 Michigan 42, No. 2 Ohio State 27
Huh? North Texas 45, No. 22 UTSA 23
Are you kidding me? Minnesota 23, No. 14 Wisconsin 13
Oh. My. God: LSU 27, No. 15 Texas A&M 24
Told you so: No. 7 Oklahoma State 37, No. 10 Oklahoma 33
COACHES
Wish I was him: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan
Glad I'm not him: Mike Norvell, Florida State
Lucky guy: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa
Poor guy: Mack Brown, North Carolina
Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Brady Hoke, San Diego State
Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M
Desperately seeking … anything: Scott Frost, Nebraska
TEAMS
Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Clemson
Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Wisconsin
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Georgia Tech
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: LSU
Dang, they're good: Wake Forest
Dang, they're bad: USC
Did the season start? Washington
Can the season never end? Cincinnati
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.