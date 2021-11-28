 The envelope, please | weekly awards | Dienhart
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-28 08:15:17 -0600') }} football Edit

The envelope, please: Week 13 awards

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
It wasn't good to wake up on Sunday and be Jimbo Fisher.
Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: No. 3 Alabama 24, Auburn 22 4 OT

Never play this again: No. 6 Notre Dame 45, Stanford 14

What? No. 5 Michigan 42, No. 2 Ohio State 27

Huh? North Texas 45, No. 22 UTSA 23

Are you kidding me? Minnesota 23, No. 14 Wisconsin 13

Oh. My. God: LSU 27, No. 15 Texas A&M 24

Told you so: No. 7 Oklahoma State 37, No. 10 Oklahoma 33

COACHES

Wish I was him: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

Glad I'm not him: Mike Norvell, Florida State

Lucky guy: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa

Poor guy: Mack Brown, North Carolina

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Brady Hoke, San Diego State

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

Desperately seeking … anything: Scott Frost, Nebraska

TEAMS

Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Clemson

Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Wisconsin

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Georgia Tech

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: LSU

Dang, they're good: Wake Forest

Dang, they're bad: USC

Did the season start? Washington

Can the season never end? Cincinnati

