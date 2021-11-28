The envelope, please: Week 13 awards

It wasn't good to wake up on Sunday and be Jimbo Fisher. (USA Today)

Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: No. 3 Alabama 24, Auburn 22 4 OT Never play this again: No. 6 Notre Dame 45, Stanford 14

What? No. 5 Michigan 42, No. 2 Ohio State 27 Huh? North Texas 45, No. 22 UTSA 23 Are you kidding me? Minnesota 23, No. 14 Wisconsin 13 Oh. My. God: LSU 27, No. 15 Texas A&M 24 Told you so: No. 7 Oklahoma State 37, No. 10 Oklahoma 33

COACHES

Wish I was him: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

Glad I'm not him: Mike Norvell, Florida State

Lucky guy: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa

Poor guy: Mack Brown, North Carolina

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Brady Hoke, San Diego State

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

Desperately seeking … anything: Scott Frost, Nebraska



TEAMS