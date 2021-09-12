The envelope, please: Week 2 awards

Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: Kentucky 35, Missouri 28

Never play this again: Oklahoma 76, Western Carolina 0

What? Arkansas 40, No. 15 Texas 21

Huh? Stanford 42, No. 14 USC 28

Are you kidding me? Pitt 41, Tennessee 34

Oh. My. God: Jacksonville State 20, Florida State 17

Told you so: Purdue 49, UConn 0



COACHES

Wish I was him: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa Glad I'm not him: Clay Helton, USC Lucky guy: Brian Kelly, Notre Dame Poor guy: Justin Wilcox, Cal

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Kalani Sitake, BYU

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Mike Norvell, Florida State Desperately seeking … anything: Jimmy Lake, Washington



TEAMS