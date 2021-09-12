The envelope, please: Week 2 awards
Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …
GAMES
Play this again: Kentucky 35, Missouri 28
Never play this again: Oklahoma 76, Western Carolina 0
What? Arkansas 40, No. 15 Texas 21
Huh? Stanford 42, No. 14 USC 28
Are you kidding me? Pitt 41, Tennessee 34
Oh. My. God: Jacksonville State 20, Florida State 17
Told you so: Purdue 49, UConn 0
COACHES
Wish I was him: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa
Glad I'm not him: Clay Helton, USC
Lucky guy: Brian Kelly, Notre Dame
Poor guy: Justin Wilcox, Cal
Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Kalani Sitake, BYU
Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Mike Norvell, Florida State
Desperately seeking … anything: Jimmy Lake, Washington
TEAMS
Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Coastal Carolina
Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Ohio State
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: UAB
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Stanford
Dang, they're good: Alabama
Dang, they're bad: Illinois
Did the season start? Arizona
Can the season never end? Michigan
