{{ timeAgo('2021-09-12 06:10:30 -0500') }} football

The envelope, please: Week 2 awards

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: Kentucky 35, Missouri 28

Never play this again: Oklahoma 76, Western Carolina 0

What? Arkansas 40, No. 15 Texas 21

Huh? Stanford 42, No. 14 USC 28

Are you kidding me? Pitt 41, Tennessee 34

Oh. My. God: Jacksonville State 20, Florida State 17

Told you so: Purdue 49, UConn 0

COACHES

Wish I was him: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa

Glad I'm not him: Clay Helton, USC

Lucky guy: Brian Kelly, Notre Dame

Poor guy: Justin Wilcox, Cal

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Kalani Sitake, BYU

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Mike Norvell, Florida State

Desperately seeking … anything: Jimmy Lake, Washington

TEAMS

Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Coastal Carolina

Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Ohio State

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: UAB

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Stanford

Dang, they're good: Alabama

Dang, they're bad: Illinois

Did the season start? Arizona

Can the season never end? Michigan

