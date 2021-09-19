The envelope, please: Week 3 awards
Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …
GAMES
Play this again: No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 11 Florida 29
Never play this again: Tennessee 56, Tennessee Tech 0
What? Fresno State 40, No. 13 UCLA 37
Huh? Michigan State 38, No. 24 Miami (Fla.) 17
Are you kidding me? Western Michigan 44, Pitt 41
Oh. My. God: Wake Forest 35, Florida State 14
Told you so: West Virginia 27, No. 15 Virginia Tech 21
COACHES
Wish I was him: Mario Cristobal, Oregon
Glad I'm not him: Mike Leach, Mississippi State
Lucky guy: Nick Saban, Alabama
Poor guy: Kyle Whittingham, Utah
Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Mike Locksley, Maryland
Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Chip Kelly, UCLA
Desperately seeking … anything: Karl Dorrell, Colorado
TEAMS
Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Iowa
Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Arizona
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Rice
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Nebraska
Dang, they're good: Michigan State
Dang, they're bad: Washington State
Did the season start? Florida State
Can the season never end? Cincinnati
