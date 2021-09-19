The envelope, please: Week 3 awards

Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

Not a good day to wake up and be Mike Leach. (USA Today)

GAMES

Play this again: No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 11 Florida 29

Never play this again: Tennessee 56, Tennessee Tech 0

What? Fresno State 40, No. 13 UCLA 37

Huh? Michigan State 38, No. 24 Miami (Fla.) 17

Are you kidding me? Western Michigan 44, Pitt 41

Oh. My. God: Wake Forest 35, Florida State 14

Told you so: West Virginia 27, No. 15 Virginia Tech 21



COACHES

Wish I was him: Mario Cristobal, Oregon

Glad I'm not him: Mike Leach, Mississippi State

Lucky guy: Nick Saban, Alabama

Poor guy: Kyle Whittingham, Utah

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Mike Locksley, Maryland

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Chip Kelly, UCLA

Desperately seeking … anything: Karl Dorrell, Colorado



TEAMS