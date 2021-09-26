The envelope, please: Week 4 awards
Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …
GAMES
Play this again: Boston College 41, Missouri 34 OT
Never play this again: Georgia 62, Vanderbilt 0
What? Georgia Tech 45, No. 21 North Carolina 22
Huh? Baylor 31, No. 14 Iowa State 29
Are you kidding me? Oregon State 45, USC 27
Oh. My. God: N.C. State 27, No. 9 Clemson 21
Told you so: Bowling Green 14, Minnesota 10
COACHES
Wish I was him: Dave Clawson, Wake Forest
Glad I'm not him: Paul Chryst, Wisconsin
Lucky guy: Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma
Poor guy: Scott Frost, Nebraska
Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Sam Pittman, Arkansas
Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Dabo Swinney, Clemson
Desperately seeking … anything: Mike Norvell, Florida State
TEAMS
Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Ohio State
Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Texas A&M
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Arizona
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: N.C. State
Dang, they're good: Florida
Dang, they're bad: Washington State
Did the season start? Colorado
Can the season never end? Michigan State
