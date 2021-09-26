The envelope, please: Week 4 awards

Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: Boston College 41, Missouri 34 OT

Never play this again: Georgia 62, Vanderbilt 0

What? Georgia Tech 45, No. 21 North Carolina 22

Huh? Baylor 31, No. 14 Iowa State 29

Are you kidding me? Oregon State 45, USC 27

Oh. My. God: N.C. State 27, No. 9 Clemson 21

Told you so: Bowling Green 14, Minnesota 10



COACHES

Wish I was him: Dave Clawson, Wake Forest

Glad I'm not him: Paul Chryst, Wisconsin

Lucky guy: Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma

Poor guy: Scott Frost, Nebraska

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Sam Pittman, Arkansas

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Dabo Sweeney, Clemson

Desperately seeking … anything: Mike Norvell, Florida State



TEAMS