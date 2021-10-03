 The envelope, please | weekly awards | Dienhart
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-03 05:58:27 -0500') }} football Edit

The envelope, please: Week 5 awards

It was a good Saturday to be a Kentucky fan.
It was a good Saturday to be a Kentucky fan. (USA Today)
Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: Hawaii 27, No. 18 Fresno State 24

Never play this again: Nebraska 56, Northwestern 7

What? Ball State 28, Army 16

Huh? Mississippi State 26, No. 15 Texas A&M 22

Are you kidding me? Kentucky 20, No. 10 Florida 13

Oh. My. God: Stanford 31, No. 3 Oregon 24 OT

Told you so: No. 2 Georgia 37, No. 8 Arkansas 0

COACHES

Wish I was him: Luke Fickell, Cincinnati

Glad I'm not him: Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

Lucky guy: Matt Wells, Texas Tech

Poor guy: Manny Diaz, Miami

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Jonathan Smith, Oregon State

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Mike Locksley, Maryland

Desperately seeking … anything: Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri

TEAMS

Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Penn State

Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: UCLA

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Rutgers

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Stanford

Dang, they're good: Georgia

Dang, they're bad: Colorado

Did the season start? Wisconsin

Can the season never end? Oklahoma State

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}