The envelope, please: Week 5 awards

Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: Hawaii 27, No. 18 Fresno State 24

Never play this again: Nebraska 56, Northwestern 7

What? Ball State 28, Army 16

Huh? Mississippi State 26, No. 15 Texas A&M 22

Are you kidding me? Kentucky 20, No. 10 Florida 13

Oh. My. God: Stanford 31, No. 3 Oregon 24 OT

Told you so: No. 2 Georgia 37, No. 8 Arkansas 0



COACHES

Wish I was him: Luke Fickell, Cincinnati

Glad I'm not him: Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

Lucky guy: Matt Wells, Texas Tech

Poor guy: Manny Diaz, Miami

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Jonathan Smith, Oregon State

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Mike Locksley, Maryland

Desperately seeking … anything: Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri



TEAMS