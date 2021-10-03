The envelope, please: Week 5 awards
Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …
GAMES
Play this again: Hawaii 27, No. 18 Fresno State 24
Never play this again: Nebraska 56, Northwestern 7
What? Ball State 28, Army 16
Huh? Mississippi State 26, No. 15 Texas A&M 22
Are you kidding me? Kentucky 20, No. 10 Florida 13
Oh. My. God: Stanford 31, No. 3 Oregon 24 OT
Told you so: No. 2 Georgia 37, No. 8 Arkansas 0
COACHES
Wish I was him: Luke Fickell, Cincinnati
Glad I'm not him: Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M
Lucky guy: Matt Wells, Texas Tech
Poor guy: Manny Diaz, Miami
Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Jonathan Smith, Oregon State
Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Mike Locksley, Maryland
Desperately seeking … anything: Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri
TEAMS
Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Penn State
Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: UCLA
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Rutgers
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Stanford
Dang, they're good: Georgia
Dang, they're bad: Colorado
Did the season start? Wisconsin
Can the season never end? Oklahoma State
