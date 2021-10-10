 The envelope, please | weekly awards | Dienhart
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-10 08:26:16 -0500') }} football Edit

The envelope, please: Week 6 awards

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
Oklahoma won arguably the most epic Red River matchup ever. (USA Today)

Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: No. 6 Oklahoma 55, No. 21 Texas 48

Never play this again: No. 7 Ohio State 66, Maryland 17

What? No. 17 Ole Miss 52, No. 13 Arkansas 51

Huh? Boise State 26, No. 10 BYU 17

Are you kidding me? No. 16 Kentucky 42, LSU 21

Oh. My. God: Texas A&M 41, No. 1 Alabama 38

Told you so: No. 3 Iowa 23, No. 4 Penn State 20

COACHES

Wish I was him: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa

Glad I'm not him: Mack Brown, North Carolina

Lucky guy: Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

Poor guy: Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Dave Aranda, Baylor

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Steve Sarkisian, Texas

Desperately seeking … anything: Ed Orgeron, LSU

TEAMS

Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Florida

Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Alabama

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Illinois

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Florida State

Dang, they're good: Coastal Carolina

Dang, they're bad: UConn

Did the season start? West Virginia

Can the season never end? Michigan State

