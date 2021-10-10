The envelope, please: Week 6 awards
Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …
GAMES
Play this again: No. 6 Oklahoma 55, No. 21 Texas 48
Never play this again: No. 7 Ohio State 66, Maryland 17
What? No. 17 Ole Miss 52, No. 13 Arkansas 51
Huh? Boise State 26, No. 10 BYU 17
Are you kidding me? No. 16 Kentucky 42, LSU 21
Oh. My. God: Texas A&M 41, No. 1 Alabama 38
Told you so: No. 3 Iowa 23, No. 4 Penn State 20
COACHES
Wish I was him: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa
Glad I'm not him: Mack Brown, North Carolina
Lucky guy: Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss
Poor guy: Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech
Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Dave Aranda, Baylor
Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Steve Sarkisian, Texas
Desperately seeking … anything: Ed Orgeron, LSU
TEAMS
Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Florida
Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Alabama
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Illinois
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Florida State
Dang, they're good: Coastal Carolina
Dang, they're bad: UConn
Did the season start? West Virginia
Can the season never end? Michigan State
