The envelope, please: Week 6 awards

Oklahoma won arguably the most epic Red River matchup ever. (USA Today)

Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: No. 6 Oklahoma 55, No. 21 Texas 48

Never play this again: No. 7 Ohio State 66, Maryland 17

What? No. 17 Ole Miss 52, No. 13 Arkansas 51

Huh? Boise State 26, No. 10 BYU 17

Are you kidding me? No. 16 Kentucky 42, LSU 21

Oh. My. God: Texas A&M 41, No. 1 Alabama 38

Told you so: No. 3 Iowa 23, No. 4 Penn State 20



COACHES

Wish I was him: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa

Glad I'm not him: Mack Brown, North Carolina

Lucky guy: Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

Poor guy: Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Dave Aranda, Baylor

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Steve Sarkisian, Texas

Desperately seeking … anything: Ed Orgeron, LSU



TEAMS