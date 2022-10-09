The envelope, please: Week 6 awards
Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …
GAMES
Play this again: No. 17 TCU 38, No. 19 Kansas 31
Never play this again: Nebraska 14, Rutgers 13
What? Georgia Tech 23, Duke 20
Huh? No. 8 Tennessee 40, No. 25 LSU 13
Are you kidding me? Arizona State 45, No. 21 Washington 38
Oh. My. God: Texas 49, Oklahoma 0
Told you so: South Carolina 24, No. 13 Kentucky 14
COACHES
Wish I was him: Sonny Dykes, TCU
Glad I'm not him: Brent Venables, Oklahoma
Lucky guy: Jonathan Smith, Oregon State
Poor guy: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa
Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Bret Bielema, Illinois
Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M
Desperately seeking … anything: Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri
TEAMS
Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Ohio State
Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Washington
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Boston College
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Arizona State
Dang, they're good: USC
Dang, they're bad: Michigan State
Did the season start? Iowa State
Can the season never end? Kansas State
