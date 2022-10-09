News More News
The envelope, please: Week 6 awards

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
Poor guy. (USA Today)

Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: No. 17 TCU 38, No. 19 Kansas 31

Never play this again: Nebraska 14, Rutgers 13

What? Georgia Tech 23, Duke 20

Huh? No. 8 Tennessee 40, No. 25 LSU 13

Are you kidding me? Arizona State 45, No. 21 Washington 38

Oh. My. God: Texas 49, Oklahoma 0

Told you so: South Carolina 24, No. 13 Kentucky 14

COACHES

Wish I was him: Sonny Dykes, TCU

Glad I'm not him: Brent Venables, Oklahoma

Lucky guy: Jonathan Smith, Oregon State

Poor guy: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Bret Bielema, Illinois

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

Desperately seeking … anything: Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri

TEAMS

Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Ohio State

Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Washington

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Boston College

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Arizona State

Dang, they're good: USC

Dang, they're bad: Michigan State

Did the season start? Iowa State

Can the season never end? Kansas State

