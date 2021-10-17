The envelope, please: Week 7 awards

Anyone else glad they aren't Florida's Dan Mullen on this Sunday? (USA Today)

Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: No. 13 Ole Miss 31, Tennessee 26

Never play this again: Virginia 48, Duke 0

What? No. 12 Oklahoma State 32, No. 25 Texas 24

Huh? Auburn 38, No. 17 Arkansas 23

Are you kidding me? LSU 49, No. 20 Florida 42

Oh. My. God: Purdue 24, No. 2 Iowa 7

Told you so: Utah 35, No. 18 Arizona State 21



COACHES

Wish I was him: Luke Fickell, Cincinnati

Glad I'm not him: Dan Mullen, Florida

Lucky guy: Dabo Swinnney, Clemson

Poor guy: Manny Diaz, Miami (Fla.)

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Dave Doeren, NC State

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa

Desperately seeking … anything: Scott Frost, Nebraska



TEAMS