The envelope, please: Week 7 awards
Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …
GAMES
Play this again: No. 13 Ole Miss 31, Tennessee 26
Never play this again: Virginia 48, Duke 0
What? No. 12 Oklahoma State 32, No. 25 Texas 24
Huh? Auburn 38, No. 17 Arkansas 23
Are you kidding me? LSU 49, No. 20 Florida 42
Oh. My. God: Purdue 24, No. 2 Iowa 7
Told you so: Utah 35, No. 18 Arizona State 21
COACHES
Wish I was him: Luke Fickell, Cincinnati
Glad I'm not him: Dan Mullen, Florida
Lucky guy: Dabo Swinnney, Clemson
Poor guy: Manny Diaz, Miami (Fla.)
Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Dave Doeren, NC State
Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa
Desperately seeking … anything: Scott Frost, Nebraska
TEAMS
Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Georgia
Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Stanford
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: UCF
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Syracuse
Dang, they're good: Oklahoma
Dang, they're bad: USF
Did the season start? Missouri
Can the season never end? Baylor
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.