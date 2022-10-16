News More News
The envelope, please: Week 7 awards

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
It was a good night to be a Utah fan dressed like a hot dog.
Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: No. 20 Utah 43, No. 7 USC 42

Never play this again: UCF 70, Temple 13

What? No. 5 Michigan 41, No. 10 Penn State 17

Huh? LSU 45, Florida 35

Are you kidding me? Colorado 20, Cal 13 OT

Oh. My. God: Stanford 16, Notre Dame 14

Told you so: No. 6 Tennessee 52, No. 3 Alabama 49

COACHES

Wish I was him: Josh Heupel, Tennessee

Glad I'm not him: Billy Napier, Florida

Lucky guy: Kyle Whittingham, Utah

Poor guy: Matt Campbell, Iowa State

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Dino Babers, Syracuse

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame

Desperately seeking … anything: Justin Wilcox, Cal

TEAMS

Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Clemson

Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Wisconsin

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Vanderbilt

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Stanford

Dang, they're good: Michigan

Dang, they're bad: Florida

Did the season start? Virginia Tech

Can the season never end? TCU

