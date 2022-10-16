The envelope, please: Week 7 awards
Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …
GAMES
Play this again: No. 20 Utah 43, No. 7 USC 42
Never play this again: UCF 70, Temple 13
What? No. 5 Michigan 41, No. 10 Penn State 17
Huh? LSU 45, Florida 35
Are you kidding me? Colorado 20, Cal 13 OT
Oh. My. God: Stanford 16, Notre Dame 14
Told you so: No. 6 Tennessee 52, No. 3 Alabama 49
COACHES
Wish I was him: Josh Heupel, Tennessee
Glad I'm not him: Billy Napier, Florida
Lucky guy: Kyle Whittingham, Utah
Poor guy: Matt Campbell, Iowa State
Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Dino Babers, Syracuse
Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame
Desperately seeking … anything: Justin Wilcox, Cal
TEAMS
Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Clemson
Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Wisconsin
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Vanderbilt
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Stanford
Dang, they're good: Michigan
Dang, they're bad: Florida
Did the season start? Virginia Tech
Can the season never end? TCU
