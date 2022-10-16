It was a good night to be a Utah fan dressed like a hot dog. (USA Today)

Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: No. 20 Utah 43, No. 7 USC 42

Never play this again: UCF 70, Temple 13

What? No. 5 Michigan 41, No. 10 Penn State 17

Huh? LSU 45, Florida 35

Are you kidding me? Colorado 20, Cal 13 OT

Oh. My. God: Stanford 16, Notre Dame 14

Told you so: No. 6 Tennessee 52, No. 3 Alabama 49



COACHES

Wish I was him: Josh Heupel, Tennessee

Glad I'm not him: Billy Napier, Florida

Lucky guy: Kyle Whittingham, Utah

Poor guy: Matt Campbell, Iowa State

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Dino Babers, Syracuse

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame

Desperately seeking … anything: Justin Wilcox, Cal



TEAMS