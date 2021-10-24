The envelope, please: Week 8 awards
Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …
GAMES
Play this again: No. 16 Wake Forest 70, Army 56
Never play this again: Florida State 59, UMass 3
What? Appalachian State 30, No. 14 Coastal Carolina 27
Huh? Oregon State 42, Utah 34
Are you kidding me? Miami (Fla.) 31, No. 18 N.C. State 30
Oh. My. God: Illinois 20, No.7 Penn State 18 9 OTs
Told you so: Iowa State 24, No. 8 Oklahoma State 21
COACHES
Wish I was him: Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss
Glad I'm not him: Steve Addazio, Colorado State
Lucky guy: Jimmy Lake Washington
Poor guy: Tom Allen, Indiana
Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Pat Narduzzi, Pitt
Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: James Franklin, Penn State
Desperately seeking … anything: Dabo Swinney, Clemson
TEAMS
Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Ohio State
Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Penn State
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: South Carolina
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Kansas
Dang, they're good: Alabama
Dang, they're bad: Arizona
Did the season start? Colorado
Can the season never end? Michigan
