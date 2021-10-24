 The envelope, please | weekly awards | Dienhart
The envelope, please: Week 8 awards

Pitt's Pat Narduzzi doesn't have too much to complain about these days.
Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: No. 16 Wake Forest 70, Army 56

Never play this again: Florida State 59, UMass 3

What? Appalachian State 30, No. 14 Coastal Carolina 27

Huh? Oregon State 42, Utah 34

Are you kidding me? Miami (Fla.) 31, No. 18 N.C. State 30

Oh. My. God: Illinois 20, No.7 Penn State 18 9 OTs

Told you so: Iowa State 24, No. 8 Oklahoma State 21

COACHES

Wish I was him: Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

Glad I'm not him: Steve Addazio, Colorado State

Lucky guy: Jimmy Lake Washington

Poor guy: Tom Allen, Indiana

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Pat Narduzzi, Pitt

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: James Franklin, Penn State

Desperately seeking … anything: Dabo Swinney, Clemson

TEAMS

Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Ohio State

Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Penn State

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: South Carolina

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Kansas

Dang, they're good: Alabama

Dang, they're bad: Arizona

Did the season start? Colorado

Can the season never end? Michigan

