The envelope, please: Week 8 awards
Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …
GAMES
Play this again: No. 11 Oklahoma State 41, No. 20 Texas 34
Never play this again: No. 3 Tennessee 65, UT Martin 24
What? Liberty 41, BYU 14
Huh? No. 10 Oregon 45, No. 9 UCLA 30
Are you kidding me? LSU 45, No. 7 Ole Miss 20
Oh. My. God: No. 6 Alabama 30, No. 24 Mississippi State 6
Told you so: No. 8 TCU 38, No. 17 Kansas State 17
COACHES
Wish I was him: Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State
Glad I'm not him: Neal Brown, West Virginia
Lucky guy: David Shaw, Stanford
Poor guy: Dino Babers, Syracuse
Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Sonny Dykes, TCU
Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Mario Cristobal, Miami (Fla.)
Desperately seeking … anything: Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M
TEAMS
Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Ohio State
Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Clemson
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: UNLV
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Vanderbilt
Dang, they're good: Tulane
Dang, they're bad: Northwestern
Did the season start? Iowa
Can the season never end? Tennessee
