The envelope, please: Week 9 awards

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
It can't be any fun to be Nebraska's Scott Frost.
Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: No. 25 BYU 66, Virginia 49

Never play this again: No. 4 Oklahoma 52, Texas Tech 21

What? Wisconsin 27, No. 9 Iowa 7

Huh? West Virginia 38, No. 22 Iowa State 31

Are you kidding me? Miami (Fla.) 38, No. 17 Pitt 34

Oh. My. God: Mississippi State 31, No. 12 Kentucky 17

Told you so: No. 8 Michigan State 37, No. 6 Michigan 33

COACHES

Wish I was him: Dave Clawson, Wake Forest

Glad I'm not him: Scott Frost, Nebraska

Lucky guy: Dana Holgorsen, Houston

Poor guy: Steve Sarkisian, Texas

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Kalen DeBoer, Fresno State

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Herm Edwards, Arizona State

Desperately seeking … anything: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa

TEAMS

Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Cincinnati

Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Pitt

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Texas Tech

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: West Virginia

Dang, they're good: Georgia

Dang, they're bad: Northwestern

Did the season start? TCU

Can the season never end? Michigan State

