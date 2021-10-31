The envelope, please: Week 9 awards
Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …
GAMES
Play this again: No. 25 BYU 66, Virginia 49
Never play this again: No. 4 Oklahoma 52, Texas Tech 21
What? Wisconsin 27, No. 9 Iowa 7
Huh? West Virginia 38, No. 22 Iowa State 31
Are you kidding me? Miami (Fla.) 38, No. 17 Pitt 34
Oh. My. God: Mississippi State 31, No. 12 Kentucky 17
Told you so: No. 8 Michigan State 37, No. 6 Michigan 33
COACHES
Wish I was him: Dave Clawson, Wake Forest
Glad I'm not him: Scott Frost, Nebraska
Lucky guy: Dana Holgorsen, Houston
Poor guy: Steve Sarkisian, Texas
Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Kalen DeBoer, Fresno State
Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Herm Edwards, Arizona State
Desperately seeking … anything: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa
TEAMS
Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Cincinnati
Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Pitt
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Texas Tech
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: West Virginia
Dang, they're good: Georgia
Dang, they're bad: Northwestern
Did the season start? TCU
Can the season never end? Michigan State
