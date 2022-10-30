The envelope, please: Week 9 awards
Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …
GAMES
Play this again: No. 10 USC 45, Arizona 37
Never play this again: Miami 14, Virginia 12 4 OT
What? Missouri 23, No. 25 South Carolina 10
Huh? Louisville 48, No. 10 Wake Forest 21
Are you kidding me? No. 3 Tennessee 44, No. 19 Kentucky 6
Oh. My. God: No. 22 Kansas State 48, No. 9 Oklahoma State 0
Told you so: Notre Dame 41, No. 16 Syracuse 24
COACHES
Wish I was him: Chris Klieman, Kansas State
Glad I'm not him: Mel Tucker, Michigan State
Lucky guy: Dave Doeren, N.C. State
Poor guy: Joey McGuire, Texas Tech
Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Bret Bielema, Illinois
Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State
Desperately seeking … anything: Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern
TEAMS
Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Michigan
Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Wake Forest
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Florida
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Louisville
Dang, they're good: Tennessee
Dang, they're bad: Boston College
Did the season start? Texas A&M
Can the season never end? Oregon
