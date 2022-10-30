Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: No. 10 USC 45, Arizona 37 Never play this again: Miami 14, Virginia 12 4 OT What? Missouri 23, No. 25 South Carolina 10 Huh? Louisville 48, No. 10 Wake Forest 21 Are you kidding me? No. 3 Tennessee 44, No. 19 Kentucky 6 Oh. My. God: No. 22 Kansas State 48, No. 9 Oklahoma State 0 Told you so: Notre Dame 41, No. 16 Syracuse 24

COACHES

Wish I was him: Chris Klieman, Kansas State

Glad I'm not him: Mel Tucker, Michigan State

Lucky guy: Dave Doeren, N.C. State

Poor guy: Joey McGuire, Texas Tech

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Bret Bielema, Illinois

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State

Desperately seeking … anything: Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern



TEAMS