The envelope, please: Week 9 awards

Did the season start for Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M?
Did the season start for Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M? (AP)
Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: No. 10 USC 45, Arizona 37

Never play this again: Miami 14, Virginia 12 4 OT

What? Missouri 23, No. 25 South Carolina 10

Huh? Louisville 48, No. 10 Wake Forest 21

Are you kidding me? No. 3 Tennessee 44, No. 19 Kentucky 6

Oh. My. God: No. 22 Kansas State 48, No. 9 Oklahoma State 0

Told you so: Notre Dame 41, No. 16 Syracuse 24

COACHES

Wish I was him: Chris Klieman, Kansas State

Glad I'm not him: Mel Tucker, Michigan State

Lucky guy: Dave Doeren, N.C. State

Poor guy: Joey McGuire, Texas Tech

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Bret Bielema, Illinois

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State

Desperately seeking … anything: Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern

TEAMS

Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Michigan

Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Wake Forest

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Florida

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Louisville

Dang, they're good: Tennessee

Dang, they're bad: Boston College

Did the season start? Texas A&M

Can the season never end? Oregon

