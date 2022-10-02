News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-02 05:15:11 -0500') }} football Edit

The envelope, please: Week Five awards

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
Trust me: You don't wanna be Jimbo Fisher.
Trust me: You don't wanna be Jimbo Fisher. (USA Today)

Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: No. 14 Ole Miss 22, No. 7 Kentucky 19

Never play this again: No. 3 Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10

What? Georgia Tech 26, No. 24 Pitt 21

Huh? Purdue 20, No. 21 Minnesota 10

Are you kidding me? Mississippi State 42, No. 17 Texas A&M 24

Oh. My. God: TCU 55, No. 18 Oklahoma 24

Told you so: No. 22 Wake Forest 31, No. 23 Florida State 21

COACHES

Wish I was him: Chip Kelly, UCLA

Glad I'm not him: Karl Dorrell, Colorado

Lucky guy: Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

Poor guy: Paul Chryst, Wisconsin

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Chris Klieman, Kansas State

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Brent Venables, Oklahoma

Desperately seeking … anything: Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

TEAMS

Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Arizona

Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Wisconsin

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Rutgers

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Missouri

Dang, they're good: Oklahoma State

Dang, they're bad: Fresno State

Did the season start? Houston

Can the season never end? Kansas

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}