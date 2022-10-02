Trust me: You don't wanna be Jimbo Fisher. (USA Today)

Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: No. 14 Ole Miss 22, No. 7 Kentucky 19

Never play this again: No. 3 Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10

What? Georgia Tech 26, No. 24 Pitt 21

Huh? Purdue 20, No. 21 Minnesota 10

Are you kidding me? Mississippi State 42, No. 17 Texas A&M 24

Oh. My. God: TCU 55, No. 18 Oklahoma 24

Told you so: No. 22 Wake Forest 31, No. 23 Florida State 21



COACHES

Wish I was him: Chip Kelly, UCLA

Glad I'm not him: Karl Dorrell, Colorado

Lucky guy: Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

Poor guy: Paul Chryst, Wisconsin

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Chris Klieman, Kansas State

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Brent Venables, Oklahoma

Desperately seeking … anything: Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M



TEAMS