The envelope, please: Week Five awards
Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …
GAMES
Play this again: No. 14 Ole Miss 22, No. 7 Kentucky 19
Never play this again: No. 3 Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10
What? Georgia Tech 26, No. 24 Pitt 21
Huh? Purdue 20, No. 21 Minnesota 10
Are you kidding me? Mississippi State 42, No. 17 Texas A&M 24
Oh. My. God: TCU 55, No. 18 Oklahoma 24
Told you so: No. 22 Wake Forest 31, No. 23 Florida State 21
COACHES
Wish I was him: Chip Kelly, UCLA
Glad I'm not him: Karl Dorrell, Colorado
Lucky guy: Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss
Poor guy: Paul Chryst, Wisconsin
Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Chris Klieman, Kansas State
Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Brent Venables, Oklahoma
Desperately seeking … anything: Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M
TEAMS
Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Arizona
Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Wisconsin
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Rutgers
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Missouri
Dang, they're good: Oklahoma State
Dang, they're bad: Fresno State
Did the season start? Houston
Can the season never end? Kansas
