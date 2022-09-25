Thank you, K-State, for providing an oh-my-god moment on Saturday. (AP)

Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: No. 5 Clemson 51, No. 21 Wake Forest 45 2 OT Never play this again: No. 2 Alabama 55, Vanderbilt 3 What? No. 3 Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21 Huh? Texas Tech 37, No. 22 Texas 34 Are you kidding me? Middle Tennessee 45, No. 25 Miami (Fla.) 31 Oh. My. God: Kansas State 42, No. 6 Oklahoma 34 Told you so: Kansas 35, Duke 27



COACHES

Wish I was him: Josh Heupel, Tennessee

Glad I'm not him: Mel Tucker, Michigan State

Lucky guy: Dan Lanning, Oregon

Poor guy: Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Dino Babers, Syracuse

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Mario Cristobal, Miami (Fla.)

Desperately seeking … anything: Brent Pry, Virginia Tech



TEAMS