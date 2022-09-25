The envelope, please: Week four awards
Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …
GAMES
Play this again: No. 5 Clemson 51, No. 21 Wake Forest 45 2 OT
Never play this again: No. 2 Alabama 55, Vanderbilt 3
What? No. 3 Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21
Huh? Texas Tech 37, No. 22 Texas 34
Are you kidding me? Middle Tennessee 45, No. 25 Miami (Fla.) 31
Oh. My. God: Kansas State 42, No. 6 Oklahoma 34
Told you so: Kansas 35, Duke 27
COACHES
Wish I was him: Josh Heupel, Tennessee
Glad I'm not him: Mel Tucker, Michigan State
Lucky guy: Dan Lanning, Oregon
Poor guy: Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri
Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Dino Babers, Syracuse
Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Mario Cristobal, Miami (Fla.)
Desperately seeking … anything: Brent Pry, Virginia Tech
TEAMS
Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Florida State
Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Oklahoma
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Arizona State
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Maryland
Dang, they're good: Washington
Dang, they're bad: Colorado State
Did the season start? South Florida
Can the season never end? Minnesota
