{{ timeAgo('2022-09-18 02:31:11 -0500') }}

The envelope, please: Week Three awards

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
Kansas coach Lance Leipold will be a man in demand. (USA Today)

Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: Appalachian State 32, Troy 28

Never play this again: West Virginia 65, Towson 7

What? Bowling Green 34, Marshall 31 OT

Huh? Tulane 17, Kansas State 10

Are you kidding me? Kansas 48, Houston 30

Oh. My. God: Eastern Michigan 30, Arizona State 21

Told you so: Notre Dame 24, Cal 17

COACHES

Wish I was him: Lance Leipold, Kansas

Glad I'm not him: Bryan Harsin, Auburn

Lucky guy: Chip Kelly, UCLA

Poor guy: Mickey Joseph, Nebraska

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Mike Norvell, Florida State

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern

Desperately seeking … anything: Herm Edwards, Arizona State

TEAMS

Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Minnesota

Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Houston

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Nebraska

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: South Florida

Dang, they're good: Washington

Dang, they're bad: Georgia Tech

Did the season start? Temple

Can the season never end? Kentucky

