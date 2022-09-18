The envelope, please: Week Three awards
Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …
GAMES
Play this again: Appalachian State 32, Troy 28
Never play this again: West Virginia 65, Towson 7
What? Bowling Green 34, Marshall 31 OT
Huh? Tulane 17, Kansas State 10
Are you kidding me? Kansas 48, Houston 30
Oh. My. God: Eastern Michigan 30, Arizona State 21
Told you so: Notre Dame 24, Cal 17
COACHES
Wish I was him: Lance Leipold, Kansas
Glad I'm not him: Bryan Harsin, Auburn
Lucky guy: Chip Kelly, UCLA
Poor guy: Mickey Joseph, Nebraska
Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Mike Norvell, Florida State
Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern
Desperately seeking … anything: Herm Edwards, Arizona State
TEAMS
Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Minnesota
Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Houston
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Nebraska
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: South Florida
Dang, they're good: Washington
Dang, they're bad: Georgia Tech
Did the season start? Temple
Can the season never end? Kentucky
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.