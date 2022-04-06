 Tyrone Tracy | Purdue football | Iowa transfer
The goal in 2022: Get the ball to Tyrone Tracy

Tom Dienhart
Who is No. 3?

It’s a question many spring football practice observers pose. A roster check reveals the eye-catching guy wearing David Bell’s old number is Tyrone Tracy, a wideout transfer from Iowa who flashes time and again.

“A lot opportunity here,” said Tracy. “I think that the type of offense Coach (Jeff) Brohm has allows for receivers to make a name for themselves. Obviously, David Bell went here. He had a huge impact on the offense. When he left, that opens up a lot of touches. So, I like the opportunity.”

Tracy has the talent and experience to take advantage of that opportunity for a Boilermaker offense in search of playmakers.

