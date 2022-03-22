Four-star OT Luke Burgess has steadily risen to become one of the most sought after offensive line prospects in the 2023 class. Those who have seen the towering 6-foot-8 prospect in person can testify to the caliber of player he is, and that says a lot when considering the fact that he is only scratching the surface of how good he can eventually be. Unlike most prospects with his frame, Burgess has an incredible amount of athletic ability, can change direction efficiently, and bends as well as offensive lineman who are much shorter than him.

Following another standout camp performance, Burgess gave the latest in his recruitment and discussed his future plans.