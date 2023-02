It took just 25 minutes and 12 shots for Mason Gillis to do what no other Boilermaker ever has in Mackey Arena.



By now you've probably already heard, seen, and replayed all nine of Mason Gillis's three-pointers against Penn State. We'll start with a quick why that number 9 is such a big deal.



If you were listening to the game, you'd have heard Robbie Hummel on the call. #4 was a Purdue legend, one of Painter's best players, a beloved Boilermaker, and one hell of a three-point shooter. He once made 8 three pointers in a game for Purdue at Mackey Arena.



That ties the school record for made threes inside of the infamous Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. The list tied him with a group of players that varies depending on which networks or affiliate you ask.



The list is much smaller now. It's one.



Mason Gillis, nine three-pointers.