The Morning After: Takeaways from Purdue's 35-0 loss to No. 2 Oregon

in other news
VIDEO: Kydran Jenkins and Hudson Miller pre-Oregon media availability
Ahead of Purdue’s matchup with Oregon on Friday, linebackers Kydran Jenkins and Hudson Miller met with the media.
Behind Enemy Lines: Oregon Ducks
Boiler Upload checks in with Duck Sports Authority publisher Scott Reed ahead of Purdue's clash with Oregon on Friday.
WATCH: Ryan Browne and Jaron Tibbs speak ahead of Oregon matchup
Following Purdue’s Tuesday night practice, quarterback Ryan Browne and wide receiver Jaron Tibbs spoke to the media
2026 four-star guard Steven Reynolds III recaps recent Purdue visit
2026 four-star guard Steven Reynolds III recaps recent unofficial visit to West Lafayette.
Purdue defense lacking "unity" amid historic struggles
Purdue's defense hasn't just been bad. It's on pace to become the worst in program history in 2024.
in other news
VIDEO: Kydran Jenkins and Hudson Miller pre-Oregon media availability
Ahead of Purdue’s matchup with Oregon on Friday, linebackers Kydran Jenkins and Hudson Miller met with the media.
Behind Enemy Lines: Oregon Ducks
Boiler Upload checks in with Duck Sports Authority publisher Scott Reed ahead of Purdue's clash with Oregon on Friday.
WATCH: Ryan Browne and Jaron Tibbs speak ahead of Oregon matchup
Following Purdue’s Tuesday night practice, quarterback Ryan Browne and wide receiver Jaron Tibbs spoke to the media
On the heels of Purdue's 35-0 shutout loss to No. 2 Oregon on Friday night, Boiler Upload provides five takeaways from the defeat, including what to make of Ryan Browne's encore performance, the lone bright spot of the night, yet another poor start and more.
- OLB
- CB
- DT
- PRO
- OT
- SDE
- WDE
- TE
- OT
- RB