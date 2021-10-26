More: Monday practice report

When Matt Painter suggests his latest team will need to "sacrifice," he's not talking about any one player, but rather several. This has a chance to be the Boilermaker coach's deepest-ever team, and so max-minutes opportunities may be few and far between for the majority of the roster.

Take Brandon Newman for instance.

Coming off a redshirt freshman season in which he started 23 of 28 games and was a key cog to the Boilermakers' surprising success, he's torn up Purdue's scrimmages thus far, to the tune of 21 points and five threes (on six tries) in the first last weekend and 16 points and four threes in the second this past weekend.

He's one of Purdue's most promising players, and one of several second-year players with a chance to take a marked leap from one season to the next.