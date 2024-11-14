The Old Gold Show | #2 Alabama at #14 Purdue Game Preview

Ledman and I are back to preview Purdue's fourth game of the season, and folks, this one is gonna be a good one.







The #14 Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) will play host to the #2 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0).





Both teams haven't tasted a loss since Phoenix last year, when Alabama lost to UConn in the Final Four and Purdue lost to the same UConn team in the National Title Game.





Last year, Purdue was able to knock off Alabama in Toronto, 92-86. Mark Sears and Zach Edey both went off for 35 points in one of the best games of the season last year.





This year, while Sears remains for Alabama, Zach Edey is now gone from Purdue. That doesn't mean Purdue won't have enough firepower to keep up. Braden Smith versus Mark Sears is one of the best guard matchups of the decade.





But can Purdue contain Alabama's defensee enough? We discuss that, make some bold proclamations, and talk about how this is Caleb Furst's chance to shine.