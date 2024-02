The Old Gold Show returns to talk all things Purdue's big win over Rutgers, and as little as possible about Purdue's game against Michigan.



Ledman gets facts about birds wrong, which frankly is indefensible, but then we get into Purdue's big win over Rutgers where Purdue dominated the formerly #2 defense in the nation. That means there was plenty of talk about Camden Heide and Purdue's bench which we had discussed earlier this week and them needing to produce more. They responded, particularly Heide, who scored 18 points on a night where he didn't miss a shot.



Does Heide need to play more? Is this the real Purdue team? Can the bench keep this up? We'll break down all those questions and get into how just a little bit of bench production transforms this team from great to a juggernaut.



Then we get into the Michigan game, pineapple on pizza, a cat that doesn't drink water, misidentified bird wars, and former producers who don't return your calls.



