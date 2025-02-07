Game Wrap | USC, Purdue | Staying on top the B10

Purdue played host to the USC Trojans for the first time since the forties, before Mackey Arena, and the Boilers couldn't have gotten off to a much better start, knocking down 8 of its first 8 shot attempts.



Behind a stellar Braden Smith game where he controlled every facet of the game with 13 assists, and a Trey Kaufman-Renn master class that resulted in his third double-double of the season, the Boilers remain on top of the Big Ten with a 90-72 victory.



USC scored on its first two possessions, but then Braden Smith intercepted a pass and took it up the court, hitting a euro step and delay to give Purdue a 6-4 early lead.



Purdue's offense was off to the races after that. Smith found Fletcher Loyer in transition for a lay up, and then Kaufman-Renn finished inside to go up 10-6. Loyer then got another feed from Smith and knocked down Purdue's first three-pointer of the game.



Another Smith steal would lead to a Gicarri Harris basket in transition and Purdue's lead would swell to 17-8 without missing a shot.



When Purdue finally did miss, Caleb Furst grabbed two offensive rebounds on the same possession and then finished the play by making a lay up at the rim. A Smith lefty lay up on the following possession would have Purdue up 21-10.



Wesley Yates III for USC kept the Trojans in it, scoring 22 of USC's 36 first half points.



Kaufman-Renn had 12 points in the first half, but it was Braden Smith who controlled the game, attacking and manipulating USC's zone to the tune of 9 first half free throws, none as exciting as when he found Myles Colvin up the left side of the court. Colvin sprinted past three Trojan defenders and Smith placed the ball right next to the hoop where Colvin grabbed it and threw it down for his second basket of the game.



Yates III finished the half with a lay at the buzzer to keep USC in it, down 48-36, despite Purdue shooting 20-30 from the floor.