Game Wrap | USC, Purdue | Staying on top the B10

Purdue played host to the USC Trojans for the first time since the forties, before Mackey Arena, and the Boilers couldn't have gotten off to a much better start, knocking down 8 of its first 8 shot attempts.
Behind a stellar Braden Smith game where he controlled every facet of the game with 13 assists, and a Trey Kaufman-Renn master class that resulted in his third double-double of the season, the Boilers remain on top of the Big Ten with a 90-72 victory.
USC scored on its first two possessions, but then Braden Smith intercepted a pass and took it up the court, hitting a euro step and delay to give Purdue a 6-4 early lead.
Purdue's offense was off to the races after that. Smith found Fletcher Loyer in transition for a lay up, and then Kaufman-Renn finished inside to go up 10-6. Loyer then got another feed from Smith and knocked down Purdue's first three-pointer of the game.
Another Smith steal would lead to a Gicarri Harris basket in transition and Purdue's lead would swell to 17-8 without missing a shot.
When Purdue finally did miss, Caleb Furst grabbed two offensive rebounds on the same possession and then finished the play by making a lay up at the rim. A Smith lefty lay up on the following possession would have Purdue up 21-10.
Wesley Yates III for USC kept the Trojans in it, scoring 22 of USC's 36 first half points.
Kaufman-Renn had 12 points in the first half, but it was Braden Smith who controlled the game, attacking and manipulating USC's zone to the tune of 9 first half free throws, none as exciting as when he found Myles Colvin up the left side of the court. Colvin sprinted past three Trojan defenders and Smith placed the ball right next to the hoop where Colvin grabbed it and threw it down for his second basket of the game.
Yates III finished the half with a lay at the buzzer to keep USC in it, down 48-36, despite Purdue shooting 20-30 from the floor.
Both teams' offense struggled to keep the pace going in the second half.
Particularly, Purdue struggled to knock down open three-pointers against USC's 2-3 zone.
Purdue's offense relied on Trey Kaufman-Renn offensive rebounds midway through the second. Kaufman-Renn knocked down two free throws after an offensive rebound to go up 61-45.
Purdue opened up the game when Myles Colvin found CJ Cox open in the corner for a three, and then knocked down a three of his own on a baseline in bounds play.
Braden Smith's follow up mid range jumper gave Purdue a 73-51 lead with 8:13 to play.
The only excitement left in this one was a late Eric Musselman technical with just over four minutes to play.
Purdue dominates glass
Trey Kaufman-Renn and Caleb Furst both dominated the glass for Purdue tonight.
Trey Kaufman-Renn got his double-double, scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds while Caleb Furst finished just a point shy with 9 points and 10 rebounds.
Myles Colvin added 5 rebounds, and CJ Cox had 6 from the guard spot.
Purdue out rebounded USC 48-31 for the game.
Three-point woes despite poor shooting
Purdue absolutely dominated the paint, covering up a poor shooting performance elsewhere. Purdue was just 6 of 25 from the three-point line with Myles Colvin and Fletcher Loyer both leading the way, making 2 three-point attempts.
Purdue was also just 18 of 26 from the free throw line.