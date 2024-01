Andrew Ledman of Hammer and Rails and I got together after the holidays to preview Purdue's home game against Illinois. It's a matchup between the #1 and #9 team in the country, the only two Big ten teams in the top-ten.



But before that, Ledman and I discussed the Maryland game. A curious game, one that we were both in attendance for.



A curious thing happened at Maryland happened - no one showed up for Maryland. Not fans, not players, it was just Purdue out there having a time of it. I'm still looking to hear from any Maryland fans. I'm not sure they exist.



But not to be outdone, there's plenty of doubt to be cast on Illinois. While Ledman is a sensible, respecting fellow, I have my doubts about Illinois as a contender and I bring up their resume a time or two.



Go ahead and give it a view, hit that like button, and don't forget to SUBSCRIBE and enjoy the latest release of the Old Gold Show.