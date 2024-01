What's better in college basketball than the IU/Purdue rivalry?



Purdue will head down to Bloomington to take on IU for the first time this season. Purdue is coming off getting swept by IU last season and losing two straight at Assembly Hall.



Ledman and I get into the preview after a quick appreciation of Zach Edey's 30-20 against Penn State. Edey, of course, will play a big part in the match up with Purdue-IU. Without Trayce Jackson-Davis around and JHS to drag Edey into pick and roll actions, will IU's offense have a chance to get at Edey and Purdue?



Who wins the battle in the paint?



But more so, how is it Ledman can't appreciate history and how some of the best arenas in the country add to big games.



I also ask the tough question, is IU a top-tier Big Ten program? Or is at perhaps, a shiny Nebraska in disguise? It's not rivalry week without some trolling.



